Joey Baker: I Feel Like Every Shot Should Go In

ShawnKrest

Freshman Cassius Stanley went down with a hamstring injury in last week’s game against Winthrop, and, in his absence, sophomore Joey Baker has stepped up.

After appearing in just four games, for 18 minutes, as a freshman, Baker was a member of the rotation this year, getting just over 10 minutes a game through the first seven games of the season.

Then Stanley went down and Baker got the call. In the last two games, he’s appeared in a total of 40 minutes. He’s poured in a total of 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting, including 6-of-7 from three-point range. For the season, Baker is hitting 52 percent of his threes and 60 percent of his shots from the field.

“I’m just trying to keep getting better,” he said. “We know we’re not where we want to be. We know it’s a long season. Each day in practice, each game is another opportunity to get better.”

Baker says it’s not a matter of him becoming more confident in his shooting. That’s not possible.

“I always feel confident shooting,” he said. “I put a lot of work into this. Just having the opportunity to help the team win felt good. I want to capitalize on it.”

“I feel like every shot should go in,” he added.

There are plenty of potential heroes on this year’s Duke team, so it’s just a matter of waiting for an opportunity.

“We have a really balanced team,” he said. “A lot of different guys play. It just depends on the team and matchups, whoever’s got it going that night.”

Baker gave his interview while sporting a large floor burn on his shoulder. “I’m trying to help my team win, so … whether that’s diving for loose balls or hitting shots, so be it,” he said.

