DukeMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Joey Baker on Darius Perry Incident: Just Making Sure Everything Was Good

ShawnKrest

Duke had a big rally after Joey Baker and Louisville’s Darius Perry went nose-to-nose, each picking up a technical foul.

Perry went to the floor and got tangled with Cassius Stanley, who ended up straddling him as he threw a pass down court. Perry stood up with Stanley on his back, dumping the Duke freshman to the floor.

Baker immediately rushed Perry and stared him down as Louisville players separated the two.

Despite the run following the incident, Baker wasn’t sure it provided motivation for Duke.

“It could’ve,” he said, “but it was really not a big … nothing too serious. I mean, I’m good friends with Perry. (I was) just making sure everything was good.”

Baker said the Blue Devils needed to focus on coming out fired up, instead of falling behind early.

“Just coming out ready to play,” he said. “We can’t wait to have a play like that. We can’t wait 10 minutes into the game to get going. We have to come out ready right away. We got into a hole and tried digging ourselves out. We did a good job the rest of the game, but it’s tough against a really good team like Louisville.”

Louisville was physical with Duke in the paint early, forcing several Blue Devil turnovers.

“I think they were collapsing harder than we anticipated,” Baker said. “On drives, there were four or five guys there. It took us longer than it should have to adjust to that and play differently, I guess. So going forward, we’ll learn from that, hopefully, and be better going forward.”

The two-game losing streak is a blow to the Blue Devils’ pride.

“Our locker room and our coaching staff is full of winners, so it’s not a good feeling losing two in a row,” Baker said, “but we have areas we need to get better, and that’s what we’re going to focus on. We can’t worry about what’s in the past. We still have games to play. If we get caught looking in the past we’re not going to be ready for our next game on Tuesday.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coach K: "That Was a Brutal Game ... You Can't Have That."

Duke fell behind early in its loss to Louisville after the Cardinals forced several turnovers with their physical defense. That left coach Mike Krzyzewski comparing the game to old Pistons-Bulls slugfests ... and the UFC. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Sbolden1

Coach K: I’m Just Saying the Game Shouldn’t be Played That Way

Coach K clarified his complaints about the physical play in Duke's loss to Louisville, saying he didn't want it to sound like "sour grapes." "I'm just saying the game shouldn't be played that way," he added. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Dan the Fan

Coach K: It's a Long Journey

Duke has lost back-to-back games in the ACC, against more experienced teams. Coach Mike Krzyzewski said Duke needs to get older. "It's a long journey." Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: "I Let My Team Down"

Tre Jones scored 12 points and had seven assists against Louisville. But Duke was slow to respond to the physical play that gave Louisville an early lead, and Jones takes full responsibility. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley: "Just Too Big a Deficit"

Cassius Stanley scored 24 points against Louisville, but it wasn't enough as Duke lost to the Cardinals. Stanley said the key was Duke falling behind by 15 early. "That’s a lot to make up in the ACC." Watch

ShawnKrest

Louisville's Chris Mack: Last Year's Duke Loss Worst of My Career

Duke erased Louisville's 15-point lead, tying the game late. But coach Chris Mack's Cardinals were able to ignore the ghosts of last year's Duke comeback and hold on to win. Watch

ShawnKrest

Louisville's Chris Mack on Duke: They're No. 1 in the ACC For a Reason

Duke made a change to its lineup to start the second half and was able to erase Louisville's double-digit lead and tie the game. Coach Chris Mack was proud of his team for holding on, however. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Louisville Update

Duke dropped a home game to Louisville, but three Blue Devils moved up the scoring list, and six moved up other Duke career lists, passing RJ Barrett, Zion Williamson and Wojo, among others. Get the full report here

ShawnKrest

Louisville Tops Duke in Physical ACC Showdown

No. 11 Louisville beat No. 3 Duke in a physical game. The Cardinals built a 15-point first half lead, then held off several Duke runs, responding each time to rebuild a comfortable margin. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke vs Louisville: Gameday Open Thread

No. 3 Duke faces No. 11 Louisville in a battle between ACC co-leaders and former No. 1's. We'll have updates and analysis from courtside all night long, so be sure to drop by and join the conversation.

ShawnKrest