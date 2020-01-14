Joey Baker Out For Clemson Game With Ankle Sprain

Duke sophomore forward Joey Baker will not play against Clemson on Tuesday night. The team announced that Baker had suffered a sprained right ankle in practice this week. His status going forward is day-to-day.

After appearing in just four games and playing 18 minutes as a freshman last season, following a midseason decision not to attempt to redshirt the year, Baker has emerged as one of the team’s top shooting threats and a member of the playing rotation. After sitting out the opener against Kansas, he has played in each of the following 15 games, starting two. He’s averaging 6.5 points, which is sixth on the team. He’s fourth on the Blue Devils in points per 40 minutes.

Baker has hit 20-of-46 on three-point shots, and his .435 shooting percentage from deep is tops on the team. He’s also a perfect 10-of-10 from the free throw line. His overall .481 shooting percentage from the field is fourth on the team among players with 75 or more attempts.

Baker has also demonstrated a fiery attitude on court, frequently pumping up the team with shows of emotion following big plays.

Duke, who has also seen Cassius Stanley and Tre Jones miss games due to injury this season, will also be without Wendell Moore, who has missed the last two games with a broken bone in his shooting hand. He is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery.

Duke will likely turn to Jordan Goldwire and Alex O’Connell to play expanded minutes in Moore and Baker’s absence.