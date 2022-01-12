Jon Scheyer Leads Duke Into Wake Forest

Duke will try to get back on the winning track after getting upset at home by Miami last time out, when the Blue Devils travel to Winston-Salem to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Deacs have been a surprise, jumping out to a 10-1 mark in non-conference, then going 3-2 to start ACC play, including back-to-back wins over FSU and Syracuse.

Wake Forest is 10-0 at home so far this season.

Duke, who is still trying to round back into form following a nearly two-week shutdown due to COVID tests, will be short-handed on the bench in Wednesday’s game. Earlier in the day, the school announced that head men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will miss tonight’s game at Wake Forest due to a non-COVID related virus. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer will serve as the acting head coach.

This is Scheyer’s second-ever game as a head coach. He filled in for Krzyzewski against Boston College just over a year ago, earning a comeback one-point win on Jan. 6, 2021 after Krzyzewski was quarantined due to possible COVID exposure.

Wake will likely try to follow the blueprint Miami set out over the weekend, dominating the game with experienced guards fearlessly driving to the basket.

“One thing that’s hard to defend is they’re so good off the dribble, they draw attention, draw help, and then you lose sight of your man and what happens? Boop! Back door,” Wake coach Steve Forbes said. “Then you get on them and they drive or hit a three from the logo. It’s hard. We try to play that way—try to spread you out and drive it. That’s how Miami plays. That’s how we play. We’re not going to change on Wednesday.”

Forbes sees some similarities between the Deacs and the Canes, to a point.

“We’ve got good guards,” he said. “I don’t know if they’re that good.”

Wake’s backcourt includes senior Davien Williamson (12.9 ppg), junior wing Jake Laravia (14.9 ppg and 3.4 assists) and Alondes Williams, who is one of the ACC’s leading scorers at 20.4 ppg. He also leads the team in passing, with 5.1 assists.

“He has the ability to see the floor and read defenses,” Forbes said. “He’s a good teammate. He’s made two passes as the leading scorer—one to win the game against Charlotte and one to tie the game against Syracuse. He’s not one of those guys who feels like he has to make the play.”

Wake also has plenty of size—Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski calls the Deacs “one of the biggest teams in the country.”—They feature seven-footer Dallas Walton (8.2 ppg, 5.2 rebounds. 1.6 blocks) and 6-foot-10 veteran Khadim Sy, who Forbes jokes played for Virginia Tech “10 years ago” before “playing for every college team in the nation.”

Duke has a change in the starting lineup, it's first of the season. Jeremy Roach will come off the bench, replaced by AJ Griffin.

Keels, Moore, Banchero, Griffin, Williams are the starters

Duke hits five of its first six shots to take an early 11-4 lead. Banchero is 3-for-3, Griffin hit a three in his first shot as a starter.

Duke showing some of the fire it lacked against Miami. Some chesting and talking after the last Wake deflection. Blue Devils up 12-6 with Baker going to the line for three.

Wake crowd getting into things. Deacs cut the lead to 13-9 at the under 12, going to the line for two after the break

Roach with his second foul ... an and-one that puts Wake on top 16-15.

Nothing falling for Duke. Blue Devils have missed 10 of their last 11 while Wake goes 8-0. Banchero ends the drought just before the under 8. Wake up 18-17.

Duke misses another five in a row after that. Everything seems short for the Blue Devils. Wake has also been missing, so the score is unchanged

Wake to go to the line for 2 after the under four. Duke leads 22-20 after five straight points by Griffin

Moore layup, Keels steal and three gives Duke a lead. Wake offensive foul gives Duke the ball with 7 seconds left in the half.

Griffin's three at the buzzer gives Duke and 8-0 run and a 35-29 halftime lead. Tough blow for the Deacs, who played well most of the way through the half.

Duke scores first four of second half to extend the run to 12-0 and the lead to double digits. After a Wake free throw, Keels finds Williams for a dunk. Time out Wake, 43-30 Duke