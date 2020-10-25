SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Jon Scheyer on Duke's Leaders and Early Surprises

ShawnKrest

Duke associate head coach Jon Scheyer talked about some of the veteran leaders on this year’s team and some of the newcomers who have impressed him in early practices.

One of the team’s leaders will be sophomore Wendell Moore Jr.

“I think it starts with Wendell, that one everybody respects him,” Scheyer said. “He treats everyone with great respect, so when he speaks—I don’t care what topic it is—everybody listens. I think that’s the mark of a great leader right there. I think he doubted himself at times (last year) and didn’t play as aggressively as he could have. I think he’d be the first to say that. I see, this year, a newfound confidence. What he did back home was amazing with the peaceful protest (that he organized in Charlotte). What he’s done on the court here, what he’s done organizing different things for our team, whether it be this morning, when he wanted to bring the group in together to work out. He’s done that at a much higher level this year, in terms of being vocal and being a leader for us. Not only setting examples with his actions but also what he says.”

Another sophomore who will contribute heavily to the team’s success is Matt Hurt.

“Matthew Hurt has been our leading scorer, if not every day, most days,” he said. “He’s been doing it from everywhere. He’s played with an incredibly high level of confidence, which we’ve talked to him about. It’s been great to see.”

Two freshmen have also stood out as early surprises.

“Mark Williams has been protecting the rim at a high level,” Scheyer said. “He’s a lob threat at all times. Just seeing the way he’s moving has been very good.”

“I’ll tell you what though, Henry Coleman has done a heck of a job,” he continued. “I don’t know if I’m surprised. I wouldn’t say that. He’s been very impressive with what he’s done in practice up to this point. He really runs the floor hard, versatile defender, great attitude. He comes ready every day, great motor, great energy. His skill set is improving. He can get a lot better still, but Henry has been terrific for us so far.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bye Week Report: A Look At Duke's Defense and Special Teams

In the second part of our bye week report, we look at Duke's defense and special teams. How have they done, and what can be done in the final five games?

ShawnKrest

Bye Week Report: A Look At Duke's Offense

Duke's bye week comes just over halfway through the season. Here's a look at how the offense has done, and what can be done the rest of the way.

ShawnKrest

Jon Scheyer: Duke's Hardest Working Player Is Joey Baker

Duke associate head coach Jon Scheyer said that the team's four returning scholarship players are still developing their leadership styles. Scheyer has been impressed with how Joey Baker has developed into a complete player

ShawnKrest

Duke's Chris Katrenick Opts Out of Season

Duke backup quarterback Chris Katrenick will not return to the football team this season due to what the team is calling "a personal circumstance"

ShawnKrest

by

SoknaKer

Devery Hamilton on Improving Duke's Run Game

Duke rushed for 300 yards against Syracuse, and tackle Devery Hamilton said the team is using the week off to continue improving the run game after a step back against NC State

ShawnKrest

Marquis Waters Duke Will Start Off Fresh After Off Week

Duke hits the off week after a 1-5 start. Safety Marquis Waters says it comes at the perfect time, and the team will come out of it and "Start off fresh, work hard and change everything around.”

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Interceptions: I Thought Chase Played Terrific

Chase Brice threw three interceptions in Duke's loss to NC State, but coach David Cutcliffe had praise for his quarterback as he broke down the turnovers.

ShawnKrest

by

larry freeland

DJ Steward on the Chicago-to-Duke Pipeline

DJ Steward is the latest Chicago player to join Duke. The freshman discusses the Chicago-to-Duke pipeline and his favorite players from the Windy City

ShawnKrest

Duke's Chase Brice, Charlie Ham, Porter Wilson Added to Watch Lists

A trio of Blue Devils were named to the watch lists for college football awards. Quarterback Chase Brice was named to the list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, while kicker Charlie Ham and punter Porter Wilson were named to the list for FWAA Freshman All-America

ShawnKrest

Twenty Pounds of Muscle Will Help Duke's Matt Hurt in the Paint

Duke sophomore Matt Hurt used the quarantine to bulk up, adding 20 pounds of muscle. He thinks the extra weight will help him in the paint and while driving the lane and taking contact

ShawnKrest