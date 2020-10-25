Jon Scheyer on Duke's Leaders and Early Surprises

Duke associate head coach Jon Scheyer talked about some of the veteran leaders on this year’s team and some of the newcomers who have impressed him in early practices.

One of the team’s leaders will be sophomore Wendell Moore Jr.

“I think it starts with Wendell, that one everybody respects him,” Scheyer said. “He treats everyone with great respect, so when he speaks—I don’t care what topic it is—everybody listens. I think that’s the mark of a great leader right there. I think he doubted himself at times (last year) and didn’t play as aggressively as he could have. I think he’d be the first to say that. I see, this year, a newfound confidence. What he did back home was amazing with the peaceful protest (that he organized in Charlotte). What he’s done on the court here, what he’s done organizing different things for our team, whether it be this morning, when he wanted to bring the group in together to work out. He’s done that at a much higher level this year, in terms of being vocal and being a leader for us. Not only setting examples with his actions but also what he says.”

Another sophomore who will contribute heavily to the team’s success is Matt Hurt.

“Matthew Hurt has been our leading scorer, if not every day, most days,” he said. “He’s been doing it from everywhere. He’s played with an incredibly high level of confidence, which we’ve talked to him about. It’s been great to see.”

Two freshmen have also stood out as early surprises.

“Mark Williams has been protecting the rim at a high level,” Scheyer said. “He’s a lob threat at all times. Just seeing the way he’s moving has been very good.”

“I’ll tell you what though, Henry Coleman has done a heck of a job,” he continued. “I don’t know if I’m surprised. I wouldn’t say that. He’s been very impressive with what he’s done in practice up to this point. He really runs the floor hard, versatile defender, great attitude. He comes ready every day, great motor, great energy. His skill set is improving. He can get a lot better still, but Henry has been terrific for us so far.”