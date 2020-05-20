BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Jon Scheyer: Recruiting Has Changed Dramatically

ShawnKrest

Like most of the world, Duke basketball has been impacted by the coronavirus shutdown this spring. Associate head coach and former Blue Devil player Jon Scheyer appeared on North Carolina radio on the Adam Gold Show this week to discuss how Duke is coping with the changes in routine due to the pandemic.

“Like everyone else, I’ve been trying to stay up to date as best as possible with current information about when we may be able to get back to our guys,” Scheyer said. “We’re communicating with them constantly. We have staff calls every day where we stay in touch. This thing—I never anticipated I’d be on Zoom so much with Coach K.”

While the crisis has caused stress, the changes may allow the Duke coaches to improve the way they were doing things in the past.

"It's been a great thing for our staff, and I think we'll find a couple new things when we get back to quote-unquote ‘normal life', hopefully sometime in the near future," he said.

One of the biggest impacts of the stay-at-home orders around the nation has been on recruiting.

“It’s changed dramatically,” Scheyer said. “We have our 2020 class solidified, and we have those guys coming in, but I think if you look forward to the class of 2021 or beyond, which are juniors, going to be seniors in high school, we would've seen these guys two or three times in person already. Now, obviously, you take away the opportunity to see them play in person and evaluate them. And then you get a lot out of meeting someone in person or doing a home visit or a school visit. We've done Zoom visits, just like everybody else, and we've had to make some decisions without seeing guys in person and I think vice versa. It works for the recruit as well, where some decisions may need to be made without necessarily going through the normal recruiting process of meeting in person and watching someone play in person."

Scheyer still remembers his own recruitment during high school, and he feels for the seniors who are missing out on so much of their final year before college.

“It's hard to imagine,” he said. “I don’t know if you consider 14 or 15 years ago a long or short time, but the recruiting landscape has changed so much with how you’re able to communicate with these guys compared to when I was in high school. Some of my best memories and moments were going for a state championship in high school and playing AAU. I’m still in touch and have close friends from both situations. Now, you take both those things away. I remember playing in the McDonald’s All-American Game. I feel for particularly the seniors. We have several guys that would’ve played in multiple All-American games. Those events, you can’t get back. I feel for those guys. It’s hard to imagine being in that spot.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jeremy Roach Likes How Coach K Takes Care of His Players

Five-star point guard Jeremy Roach is staying in shape at home while he waits for the chance to start his Duke career. He talked with Nolan Smith about why he chose to play for the Brotherhood.

ShawnKrest

Report: Duke DT Tahj Rice to Transfer

Defensive tackle Tahj Rice arrived at Duke in 2018 as a four-star recruit, but he found himself struggling to crack the rotation on the line and has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

ShawnKrest

Scouting Report: 2021 Quarterback Riley Leonard

New quarterback commitment Riley Leonard offers plenty of options for Duke coach David Cutcliffe to design offensive plays. A threat running the ball out of RPOs or scrambles, he also has a whip-quick delivery, arm strength and accuracy.

ShawnKrest

Duke Makes Top 12 Cut For 2021 WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

Three-star 2021 wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce of Dillon, SC released his top 15 in mid-April. A month later, he's cut it to 12. Duke is one of the teams that made the cut for the playmaking former quarterback.

ShawnKrest

Duke Gets Commitment From QB Riley Leonard

Three weeks ago, quarterback Riley Leonard wasn't sure if he was going to play basketball or football in college. Several Power Five offers later, his mind is made up and he's headed to Duke.

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice: "Who Better to Work With Than Coach Cutcliffe?"

Duke graduate transfer quarterback Chase Brice said that coming to Duke was "a business decision to develop my skills." He also discussed life as a Clemson backup while appearing on a webinar on quarterbacking.

Pat Ragazzo

Duke Offers Once-In-Lifetime Experience to Help With COVID Relief

Duke Basketball is helping to raise money for COVID-19 relief by offering a once-in-a-lifetime two-day experience with the team. The winner will get to attend practice, shoot-around and team meal, then the UNC game.

ShawnKrest

Adam Silver, Jay Bilas on Youth Sports

Former Blue Devils Jay Bilas, Lindsey Harding and NBA commissioner Adam Silver discussed their experiences with youth sports and the importance of kids trying several sports while developing.

ShawnKrest

Jay Bilas on Michael Jordan: I Saw What Relentless Looks Like

Jay Bilas arrived at Duke the year after Michael Jordan won the National Championship up the road at UNC. The two battled in pickup games and in the sport's biggest rivalry for two years.

ShawnKrest

Jay Bilas: I Played For Arguably the Best That's Ever Done It

Former Blue Devil Jay Bilas hosted the NBA's Leadership Conference and discussed the key components of a great leader, based, in part, on his experience with Coach Mike Krzyzewski.

ShawnKrest