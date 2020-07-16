BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Jonathan Kuminga Headed to G-League

ShawnKrest

As expected, five-star small forward Jonathan Kuminga announced he will bypass college and go directly to the NBA G-League.

Kuminga made his choice public a day early. He originally had his decision date set for Thursday at 2:00 PM Eastern and planned to choose from a final five that included Duke, Kentucky, Texas Tech, Auburn and the G-League. Word began leaking out in the media late Wednesday evening.

Kuminga also announced that, as expected, he would be reclassifying to 2020. The No. 1 prospect in the 2021 class, Kuminga "walked" in his high school's online graduation ceremony earlier this summer, leading to speculation that a reclassification was imminent.

The prospect of reclassifying made it less likely that he would be headed to Duke or Kentucky, although both blue bloods surely held out hope that they'd be able to pull an upset.

Kuminga’s brother, Joel Ntambwe, plays for Texas Tech and will be a sophomore next season after transferring from UNLV and sitting out a year. The Red Raiders were considered a favorite, if Kuminga had turned down the G-League.

Duke, lost out on one of its top 2021 recruiting targets earlier this month, when Max Christie chose Michigan State, and suffered another loss--albeit one that was more expected than Christie--in the 2021 cycle.

Kuminga, who averaged 22.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in AAU ball last summer, has also been a voice for social justice, a topic he recently spoke to Sports Illustrated about.

Kuminga becomes the first 2020 prospect to join the growing trend of bypassing college through the NBA's new developmental team in the G-League.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's Jack White Signs With Australian Pro Team

One of Duke's 2020 senior captains, Jack White, signed a three-year contract with Melbourne United in the Australian NBL. Coach Mike Krzyzewski gave Melbourne United fans a scouting report of their homecoming player

ShawnKrest

Sports Illustrated unveils 2020 SI All-American candidates

Sports Illustrated unveiled the candidates for its first high school All-American football team. Here's a look at some of the trends and highlights in the candidate pool.

ShawnKrest

Duke Blue Devils Football Recruiting Targets

Duke has 12 commitments in the class of 2021, but there are still plenty of needs to fill before December's early signing period. The Blue Devils will be looking for help on both lines, as well as safeties and running backs. Here's a look at the SI All-American candidates Duke is pursuing

ShawnKrest

Latest Character in Zion Williamson Lawsuit Drama Has Controversial Past

Last week, the Zion Williamson lawsuit took another twist, when documents surfaced seeming to show that the star had taken payment from agent Slavko Duric while at Duke. While Williamson's lawyers picked apart the evidence, Pat Forde ran down Duric's checkered past.

ShawnKrest

Does Duke's Search For a Women's Coach Hold Clues For an Eventual Men's Search?

Duke chose a Boston Celtics assistant over candidates with more experience and a connection to the program. Are there reasons to think the same thing might happen when the school searches for a new men's coach?

ShawnKrest

Victor Dimukeje, Chris Rumph II Named to Bednarik Watch List

A pair of Duke defensive ends were named to the Bednarik Award preseason watch list. Senior Victor Dimukeje and junior Chris Rumph II were both named candidates for the top defensive player in college football

ShawnKrest

Inside Duke's Search For Kara Lawson

Duke conducted a 10-day, nationwide search to find new women's basketball coach Kara Lawson. Administrator Nina King takes us behind the scenes of the search.

ShawnKrest

Why Kara Lawson? Duke A.D. Kevin White Discusses New Women's Coach

Duke athletics director Kevin White explained why Kara Lawson was the choice for the women's basketball coaching vacancy, praising her leadership ability, relationship building and "peerless track record of success"

ShawnKrest

Duke's Kara Lawson Gets Choked Up Talking About Leaving Celtics

New Duke head coach Kara Lawson was preparing to finish the NBA season in the Bubble, but she'll now be leaving the Celtics to take over the Blue Devils. She got choked up talking about how much the Boston players meant to her

ShawnKrest

Duke's Kara Lawson: I Took a Circuitous Route, But I'm Here Now

Kara Lawson was formally introduced as Duke's head coach while still in the NBA's Orlando "Bubble." She leaves the Celtics to take her first ever college coaching job. "I took a circuitous route to get there, but I'm here now"

ShawnKrest