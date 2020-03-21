BlueDevilCountry
Tre Jones, Coach K Statements on Jones Declaring For NBA Draft

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones announced earlier this weekend that he was headed to the NBA Draft after two seasons at Duke. The school has now officially confirmed the report, and Jones released a statement.

"When I started my journey at Duke my main goal was to win a National Championship," Jones’ statement reads. "Given what has had happened in our world recently, our season was cut short and we never got the opportunity to bring No. 6 back home. I think about what if, what would have happened if we got that chance? But I can't think about what didn't happen, I can only think about what did happen. What did happen was the amazing experiences and relationships I gained with my brothers, the knowledge I received from Coach K and all of the Duke staff to become a better player and person, and the endless support from the Crazies and all the Duke fans. Duke has taught me what it means and what it takes to be the best at what I do. My journey is just getting started. As I look to begin my career at the next level I will always and forever cherish everything Duke."

Coach Mike Krzyzewski also released a statement, saying, "This is such a special moment for Tre and his family. I couldn't be prouder of what he accomplished this season as both the ACC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. He's been the heart and soul of our program over the last two seasons, and it's been a joy for me to watch him develop as a player and leader. There aren't many as competitive as him, and I know the best is yet to come. I want to thank Tre for being such a pleasure to coach, and I wish him nothing but the best as he pursues his NBA career."

