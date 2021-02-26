Jordan Goldwire Previews Duke-Louisville

Jordan Goldwire could take advantage of the NCAA’s ruling that gives everyone an extra year of eligibility, but, if he doesn’t opt to return next year, then Saturday’s game against Louisville would be his last home game. Obviously, with no fans, including family members, Duke won’t be able to hold a Senior Day ceremony.

“Definitely. It’s been a crazy year, but this is our last home game against Louisville and I am a senior, so it definitely has come across my mind that it could possibly be my last game,” Goldwire said.

The emotion hasn’t gotten to him yet.

“I haven’t felt it too much just because we’ve just been trying to focus on the game and trying to win,” he said. “Honestly, we’re still trying to fight for the tournament, so it hasn’t crossed my mind too much. We want to keep winning, keep playing.”

Still, he has reflected on his four years at Duke.

“Obviously, it’s been a roller coaster,” he said. “I didn’t play that much my first year, and then I started playing a little bit more my sophomore year. Last year, I was able to log big minutes, and this year I’ve had a different role being a leader on the team. I’m very happy and excited with the way my time here at Duke has went. It’s a place that not a lot of people get the opportunity to go, and I’m just grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to play here and play for such a good coach and coaching staff and in front of the fans. I’ve loved every minute of it.”

Goldwire will have the task of defending Louisville scorer Carlik Jones, who put up 24 points in the five-point win over Duke in Louisville last month.

“Obviously, we’re not the same team that we were when we played Louisville,” he said. “Just taking everything that we’ve been doing these last couple games and trying to build on it, and just know that you’re not alone out there guarding. Your teammates have got to have your back and it’s going to be a team effort. He’s obviously a great player. They’ve got another guard, David Johnson, that we’re going to have to contain too, so it’s going to be a team effort to stop those two guys and we’ve got to do anything that it takes to get that win.”