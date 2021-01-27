Jordan Goldwire Sparks Duke Off Bench In Win Over Tech

Duke snapped its three-game losing streak and moved back above .500 on the season with a 75-68 win over Georgia Tech on Tuesday. Senior Jordan Goldwire helped spark the Blue Devils with 11 points, 5 rebounds and a team-high 7 assists.

“It feels great, obviously,” he said of ending the slump. “It’s not something that happens a lot here at Duke, but we play in a tough league. We lost three tough games, and we’ve just got to get back on the horse. This win for us was huge, but we’re not satisfied – we’ve got to come back Saturday (against Clemson) ready to play.”

Duke made getting to the free throw line a priority, even coming in before classes on Monday to work on driving the lane and taking contact. The result was 18-of-22 on free throws in the Georgia Tech game.

“We went back and looked at film and against Louisville,” Goldwire said. “We were kind of dribbling out on the perimeter a little more. I think guys were trying to get deeper into the lane more tonight. I think we were just more aggressive today, trying to get into the paint.”

Goldwire has had productive games the last two outings, which coincide with the senior coming off the bench after starting much of the season up until that point.

“Whatever Coach (Mike Krzyzewski) asks me to do, I’m going to do it,” he said. “I’ve been here for four years. If Coach thinks that’s best for me, then he thinks it’s best so I’m just going to come out and play. I know my team still relies on me. I know I’m still one of the leaders on the team. So I’ve just got to come out, play, give my team energy, tell them what to do. I’m cool with whatever.”