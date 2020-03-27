BlueDevilCountry
Former Blue Devil Jordan Tucker Declares For Draft

ShawnKrest

Former Blue Devil Jordan Tucker has declared for early entry into the NBA Draft.

Tucker joined Duke as a four-star small forward recruit. He was a late addition to the class, visiting and committing to the Blue Devils in May, after he’d already narrowed down his choices to Villanova and Indiana.

Tucker spent a half season at Duke in 2017-18, scoring six points in two games before transferring in December. He told the local media he needed more playing time, and he clearly wasn’t going to get it playing behind Wendell Carter Jr. and Marvin Bagley III. Tucker spent two seasons at Butler, averaging 22.5 minutes, 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists. He started just 14 of 54 games at Butler, including five of 30 this past season.

“After much consideration and thought with my family,” Tucker posted, “I plan to enter the NBA draft process. The last two years at Butler have been amazing, and I thank the Butler community for taking a chance on a kid looking for a new family. I’ve not only become a better player but a better person. Being able to play in the NBA has been my dream since I was (a) kid, and I am excited to take this next step toward reaching it. I personally want to thank Coach LaVall Jordan and the entire coaching staff, my academic advisors, the faculty and friends I’ve developed relationships with off the court and most importantly, my teammates for their support and friendship the last few seasons. I couldn’t (have) asked to be around a better group of guys that I can truly be able to call my brothers. Go Dawgs.”

Tre Jones: I Grew a Lot This Year

Tre Jones came back to win a national title. The coronavirus cost him the chance to do that, but he thinks he still grew a great deal in his second year at Duke. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: Staying With Tyus Right Now to Stay Ready

Tre Jones is back in Minnesota, staying with brother Tyus to work out and prepare for the NBA Draft, even though no one knows what that process will look like. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: Just Waiting, Trying to Be Patient

Tre Jones has tried to stay busy as he prepares for the NBA Draft, but being stuck inside, he doesn't have much to do. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke a Co-Favorite for 2021 Title

Duke is one of the four favorites for the 2021 NCAA title. SI gambling and basketball experts debate the Blue Devils' shot next season. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K Names His Favorite TV Show and Movie

Coach Mike Krzyzewski participate in a survey asking college coaches their favorite TV show and movie to binge while confined to home. Here are his choices, as well as the other branches of his coaching tree.

ShawnKrest

No Banquet, But Duke Gives End-of-Year Awards

Duke's annual team banquet was cancelled, another casualty of the coronavirus, but the team still named the winners of its year-end awards. Tre Jones and Vernon Carey shared the MVP award. Read more

ShawnKrest

Seven Blue Devils Look to NFL Draft

Duke's Pro Day, scheduled for Tuesday, was cancelled, but seven Blue Devils still hope to catch the attention of an NFL team, though it may require the free agent route. Read more

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey Wins Wayman Tisdale Award

Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. was named the winner of the Wayman Tisdale Award, given by the USBWA to the top freshman. He's the fifth Blue Devil to win the award. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K to Healthcare Workers: How Can We Help?

Mike Krzyzewski posted a video to healthcare workers asking how he, the athletic department and the community could help support them, from signing autographs to mowing their lawn. Watch

ShawnKrest

CainGraves33

March Rewind: Laettner's First Buzzer Beater

If you watched the Duke-Kentucky replay on CBS over the weekend, you may have heard Christian Laettner refer to "the first one" in his postgame interview. On this date: The first one. Plus the Dillon Brooks incident and Kyrie's last game.

ShawnKrest