Former Blue Devil Jordan Tucker Declares For Draft

Former Blue Devil Jordan Tucker has declared for early entry into the NBA Draft.

Tucker joined Duke as a four-star small forward recruit. He was a late addition to the class, visiting and committing to the Blue Devils in May, after he’d already narrowed down his choices to Villanova and Indiana.

Tucker spent a half season at Duke in 2017-18, scoring six points in two games before transferring in December. He told the local media he needed more playing time, and he clearly wasn’t going to get it playing behind Wendell Carter Jr. and Marvin Bagley III. Tucker spent two seasons at Butler, averaging 22.5 minutes, 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists. He started just 14 of 54 games at Butler, including five of 30 this past season.

“After much consideration and thought with my family,” Tucker posted, “I plan to enter the NBA draft process. The last two years at Butler have been amazing, and I thank the Butler community for taking a chance on a kid looking for a new family. I’ve not only become a better player but a better person. Being able to play in the NBA has been my dream since I was (a) kid, and I am excited to take this next step toward reaching it. I personally want to thank Coach LaVall Jordan and the entire coaching staff, my academic advisors, the faculty and friends I’ve developed relationships with off the court and most importantly, my teammates for their support and friendship the last few seasons. I couldn’t (have) asked to be around a better group of guys that I can truly be able to call my brothers. Go Dawgs.”