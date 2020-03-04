BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Justin Robinson: You Warm Up a Little Differently When You Know You're Playing

ShawnKrest

It’s been a long time coming, but Justin Robinson made the most of his playing time in recent games. The senior captain who came to Duke as a walk-on scored six points against Wake Forest and 10 against NC State, getting six rebounds against the Wolfpack and blocking three shots against the Deacs. He also knocked down a pair of three pointers in the win over NC State.

Duke went with a big starting lineup against State, including Javin DeLaurier, usually the first player off the bench. That meant that Robinson would be inheriting DeLaurier’s sixth-man spot.

“(Coach Krzyzewski) said, ‘Vernon (Carey) and Javin are starting. So be ready to go at five,’” Robinson said. “So I kind of knew I was going to get some minutes. You warm up a little differently when you know you’re coming out there.”

Duke had an emotional home win over the Wolfpack.

“It was fun,” Robinson said. “That was the big emphasis (Sunday)—the Virginia game (feedback). It was all positive. Let’s be confident. Let’s have fun playing. You saw it out there. We had a lot of fun tonight. Coach (Krzyzewski) was enjoying himself right there with us.”

The crowd also reacted to Robinson’s heroics after normally only cheering for him in the waning seconds of blowouts.

“It’s just fun,” he said. “The Crazies go a little extra crazy for me. I love it. I appreciate it.”

Robinson’s father, Basketball Hall of Famer David Robinson, was in his customary baseline seat at Cameron and was visibly thrilled with his son’s success in the game.

“It was great,” the younger Robinson said. “He’s always so supportive—and my mom. They’re always out there. My mom comes to literally every game—every home game. I saw them jumping around some. It was fun.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Luca Diamont Recovering From Elbow Procedure, Not Cleared to Throw

David Cutcliffe gave an update on Duke's quarterback competition, including the bad news that true freshman Luca Diamont is not part of the early battle. Diamont is recovering from an elbow procedure and not cleared to throw yet. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Justin Robinson: "What a Good Story of Persistence.”

Duke's Justin Robinson is a former walk-on who has not seen much playing time in games. But as his senior year winds down, he's earned an expanded role. Coach K said Robinson runs the scout team and spoke to the Blue Devils before the last game. Watch

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Running Back Injury, Quarterback Battle

Running back Jaylen Coleman suffered an Achilles injury on the first day of Duke's spring practice. David Cutcliffe updates the running back situation as well as the quarterback battle. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones Named Finalist for Cousy Award

Sophomore Tre Jones was named one of the five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, given to the best point guard in college. Here's a look at how the finalists measure up. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: NC State at Duke Update

Duke earned a win over NC State on Monday, and players moved past several big names on the career lists. Austin Rivers and Marques Bolden both got caught on the points list. Get the full report here

ShawnKrest

Coach K: People Overreacted to Duke Losses

Coach K pointed out Duke had several one-possession wins earlier in the season that could easily have been losses. So when two of those close games didn't turn out in Duke's favor in recent days, people overreacted. Watch

ShawnKrest

Kevin Keatts: Duke Had All the Winning Plays

Duke won what NC State coach Kevin Keatts called "round two" of the season series, using a zone defense and dominating the boards to beat the Wolfpack by 19. Keatts credited Duke with having "all the winning plays" down the stretch. Watch

ShawnKrest

Gunnar Holmberg: Coach Cutcliffe Added "a Few Big Wrinkles" to Offense

Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg is competing for the starting job under the watchful eye of David Cutcliffe, who is now calling plays for the Blue Devils. Holmberg said it hasn't been a wholesale change to the offense, just "a few big wrinkles." Watch

ShawnKrest

by

DukeGino

Zone, Role Players Rally Duke Past NC State

Duke found a way to keep NC State out of the paint, by switching to a zone defense that helped the Blue Devils find their transition game. That and a lift from role player Justin Robinson led Duke to a win over the Wolfpack, snapping their losing streak. Read more.

ShawnKrest

NC State at Duke: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke looks for revenge in its rematch with NC State, but the Blue Devils really just need to get back to winning as the final week of the regular season opens. Here's how Duke matches up with the Wolfpack.

ShawnKrest

by

Ryguy3