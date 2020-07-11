BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Report: Kara Lawson Accepts Duke Women's Coaching Job

ShawnKrest

Kara Lawson has accepted the head coaching position at Duke, according to Boston Globe national NBA writer Gary Washburn.

Lawson was reported by several outlets to be in serious talks with the Blue Devils about their women’s head coaching job, after Joanne McCallie resigned last week. Lawson spent the last year as an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics, one of four female assistants in the NBA.

Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca, who had two sons walk on for Duke’s men’s team, is a member of Duke’s Board of Trustees. The News & Observer reported that he pushed for the women’s team to hire Lawson.

Washburn reported on Friday afternoon that Lawson, “completed her final interviews and is expected to finalize a deal to become the next women’s head coach for the Duke, according to an NBA source.”

Citing an NBA source again on Saturday morning, Washburn reported that the deal was done.

The 39-year-old Lawson is from Arlington, Virginia, and played for Pat Summit at Tennessee, going to the Final Four three times. She then played 13 years in the WNBA for Sacramento, Connecticut and Washington. She won a WNBA title in 2005 and was an All-Star in 2007. She also won a gold medal with Team USA at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

Lawson coached 3-on-3 youth teams for Team USA before joining the Celtics a year ago and becoming the first female assistant in the franchise’s history. She would become the first African American coach in Duke women’s basketball history.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Target Jonathan Kuminga Ready to Decide

Top recruiting prospect Jonathan Kuminga has made up his mind. He will choose a school--or a direct trip to the pros--on Thursday, July 16. Kuminga could also choose to reclassify from 2021 to 2020.

ShawnKrest

Duke Reportedly Focusing on Kara Lawson as Women's Coach

Duke has reportedly identified its top candidate for women's basketball head coach. The Blue Devils are believed to be talking to former WNBA All-Star and current Celtics assistant Kara Lawson.

ShawnKrest

Duke Will Hold Outdoor Meetings and Film Sessions For Social Distancing

The need for social distancing will force David Cutcliffe and the Duke staff to get creative. That will mean outdoor meetings and plenty of walk-throughs--"coaching on the grass" as his high school coach said.

ShawnKrest

Rak and His Clocks: The Unusual Hobby of Duke's Rakavius Chambers

Duke senior offensive lineman Rakavius Chambers is a three-year starter and two-time Academic All-ACC, but he finds time for his hobby--collecting wall clocks, which each one showing a different time. He explains why.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on What to Expect When Duke Returns to Campus

Duke will become one of the last Power Five football programs to return to campus when players begin arriving on Sunday. David Cutcliffe explains what the process will be like for the players.

ShawnKrest

Four Blue Devils Named Preseason All-ACC by Pick Six Previews

Jack Wohlabaugh, Chris Rumph, Victor Dimukeje and Mark Gilbert were all recognized on Pick Six Previews' 2020 preseason All-ACC team.

ShawnKrest

"Newly Discovered Evidence" in Lawsuit Contested by Zion Williamson's Lawyers

There was more back-and-forth drama in the Zion Williamson lawsuit as his former marketing agent presented "newly discovered evidence" of an illegal $400,000 payment while he was still at Duke. Williamson's legal team contested it, calling it baseless and fraudulent.

ShawnKrest

Three-Star Tackle Ryan Lange Picks Up Duke Offer

Three-star California tackle Ryan Lange has several offers from schools on the West Coast, including a group of Pac-12 rivals. Duke will attempt to lure him East, however, offering Lange earlier this week.

ShawnKrest

Uncertainty Clouds College Football Season

With many college teams back on campus, and Duke about to return, uncertainty has suddenly descended on the college football season. SI.com looked into the options and the decision deadline for how to handle football as the pandemic continues.

ShawnKrest

Kenny Blakeney: Tommy Amaker Helped Teach Me How to Recruit

Kenny Blakeney had the biggest recruiting upset in recent memory when Makur Maker chose Howard. Another former Duke player, Tommy Amaker, gets an assist, after showing Blakeney how to recruit with limited resources.

ShawnKrest