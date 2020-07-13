BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Duke's Kara Lawson Gets Choked Up Talking About Leaving Celtics

ShawnKrest

Kara Lawson will leave the Boston Celtics just as the team began preparing for the NBA season’s resumption. Lawson has been a Boston assistant for the last year but will leave the bench to take over as Duke’s head coach.

In her introductory press conference at Duke, she was asked about how difficult it was to leave the Celtics.

“You’re going to try to get me to start crying on the Zoom,” she said. “It’s been an emotional three days, man. It’s been tough, you know.”

She then spent 25 seconds trying to collect herself after getting choked up.

“I think it’s the relationships that makes basketball special,” she continued. “I’ve built a lot of deep relationships with these guys I think any coach that’s leaving a place and going to another place knows that feeling, and it’s hard to leave. Certainly, the relationships that I’ve built all over the roster and all over the coaching staff—yeah, its difficult.”

With the team regrouping in the NBA “Bubble” in Orlando, Lawson had even more time to bond with the Celtics players.

“You’re with these guys every day,” she said. “You’re with your players every day. In this Bubble scenario, we eat every meal together. We’re around each other all the time. They’re special. our team is special.”

The players are thrilled for Lawson’s opportunity, especially the former Duke player on Boston’s roster.

“I had a chance to talk to them before practice yesterday,” she said. “Jayson Tatum is obviously very excited. We started off our practice around the circle and JT gave a great intro on how excited he was for me to be at Duke now.”

Even the non-Blue Devils are on board.

“Jaylen Brown came up to me and said he never thought he’d cheer for Duke, and now he’s going to cheer for Duke,” she said. “Just the support of those guys, the texts. Every day, they come up to me, even if they’ve already told me congratulations, they come up to me again, every day since it happened. They’re just so excited. Enes Kanter wants a courtside seat. We’re going to have to work on that.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Inside Duke's Search For Kara Lawson

Duke conducted a 10-day, nationwide search to find new women's basketball coach Kara Lawson. Administrator Nina King takes us behind the scenes of the search.

ShawnKrest

Why Kara Lawson? Duke A.D. Kevin White Discusses New Women's Coach

Duke athletics director Kevin White explained why Kara Lawson was the choice for the women's basketball coaching vacancy, praising her leadership ability, relationship building and "peerless track record of success"

ShawnKrest

Duke's Kara Lawson: I Took a Circuitous Route, But I'm Here Now

Kara Lawson was formally introduced as Duke's head coach while still in the NBA's Orlando "Bubble." She leaves the Celtics to take her first ever college coaching job. "I took a circuitous route to get there, but I'm here now"

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Defense: "I'm Excited About That Side of the Ball"

Duke coach David Cutcliffe thinks his linebackers are the fastest they've ever been and his secondary is the deepest. Then there are his pass rushers up front. His reaction: "I'm excited about that side of the ball"

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Offense: "We're Changing Some Things"

Duke coach David Cutcliffe previewed the Blue Devils offense heading into camp. Coach Cut is taking over the scheming and playcalling and promises "We're changing some things over there"

ShawnKrest

Video Board Getting Wired For Madden as Duke Coaches Try to Keep Players Entertained

Duke players will have limited social options while on campus during the pandemic, so coaches are getting creative. Coach David Cutcliffe joked about opening a bar on the practice field, then said they'd be playing Madden on the Jumbotron at Wallace Wade Stadium

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe Hopes "We’re Disciplined Enough to Play Some Football.”

Duke coach David Cutcliffe is optimistic that there will be a football season, although less than he was a month ago. "Our world needs to become more disciplined. Hopefully, we’re disciplined enough to play some football."

ShawnKrest

Duke Players Will Police Themselves: "We're Not Putting a GPS Chip Under Your Skin"

Duke's football team is returning to campus, but if they want to avoid a season-threatening spread of COVID-19, it will be up to them to make sure everyone is following guidelines, coach David Cutcliffe said.

ShawnKrest

Duke Women's Basketball Announces Kara Lawson as New Coach

Duke officially announced that Kara Lawson would be taking over the program as the fifth coach in the history of the women's basketball program.

ShawnKrest

Report: Kara Lawson Accepts Duke Women's Coaching Job

Former Tennessee star and WNBA All-Star Kara Lawson is reportedly leaving the Boston Celtics and accepting a job as Duke's next women's basketball coach.

ShawnKrest