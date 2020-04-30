2021 Point Guard Kennedy Chandler Has Duke in Top Five

Kennedy Chandler announced his top five schools as the five-star point guard narrows his college search.

Duke, who has made the 6-foot-1, 160-pound playmaker from Memphis a priority—he’s the only 2021 point guard who has been offered by Coach Mike Krzyzewski—made the cut as one of the five finalists.

The other schools in the top five are North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee and Memphis.

All five were included in Chandler’s top 10 list, which he released in January. Teams that were cut from that list are Florida State, Kansas, Michigan, Ole Miss and USC.

Chandler took junior year official visits to three of the teams cut from his top 10: Florida State, Ole Miss and Michigan. Syracuse and Tennessee, the only one of his official visits to make the cut for his five finalists, were his other two visits.

Chandler is rated the No. 15 player in the class, according to 247Sports. He’s the No. 2 point guard. ESPN has him No. 14 in its Top 60 players from the class, while Rivals has him No. 10.

Chandler has called Duke his “dream school” but a report surfaced last week from Tipton Edits, citing an unnamed source, saying, ““Tennessee’s coaching staff is doing a phenomenal job of recruiting Kennedy Chandler. As of right now, I expect Tennessee to hold off Duke … in this recruitment.”

It is perhaps not a coincidence that Chandler announced his finalists one day after fellow 2021 five-star Paolo Banchero. The power forward released his list of six finalists one day earlier. The pair have been rumored to be considered going to the same college, something that was reported as far back as September, by Rivals.

More recently, Chandler told 247Sports’ Tennessee site, “We’ve become really good friends. We want to play together.”

Duke, Tennessee and Kentucky are the three teams that are on both prospects’ lists.