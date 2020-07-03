BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Kenny Blakeney Lands Biggest HBCU Recruit in Years in Makur Makur

ShawnKrest

Former Blue Devils player Kenny Blakeney landed one of the biggest recruiting wins in recent HBCU history, when five-star 2020 recruit Makur Makur committed to Howard.

Blakeney took over as head coach of the Bison prior to last season and went 2-20 in his first year. He played for Duke from 1992 to 1995, winning a national title with the Blue Devils as a freshman and redshirting for Duke’s 1991 title season. He has served as an assistant for both Mike Brey and Tommy Amaker, both former members of the Blue Devils staff under Mike Krzyzewski.

Makur is a 6-foot-11, 235-pound center from Phoenix’s Hillcrest Prep. He’s ranked No. 17 in the 2020 class by 247Sports, who has him as the No. 4 center and top player in Arizona. Rivals has him 18 in the class and No. 4 at center. ESPN has him at No. 16.

Makur chose Howard out of a final four that also included Kentucky, UCLA and Memphis. He also had offers from Alabama, Oregon and USC.

Makur made his announcement early Friday morning, tweeting, “I was the 1st to announce my visit to Howard & other started to dream “what if”. I need to make the HBCU movement real so that others will follow. I hope I inspire guys like Mikey Williams to join me on this journey. I am committing to Howard U & coach Kenny Blakeney #MakerMob

Mikey Williams is a five-star shooting guard considered one of the top three players in the class of 2023.

Blakeney also convinced five-star Josh Christopher to take an official visit to Howard in this recruiting cycle, although he eventually chose to play for another former Blue Devil—Bobby Hurley—at Arizona State.

Makur is currently entered into the NBA Draft, but, since he's not projected as a first-rounder, he's expected to withdraw his name.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Women's Basketball Coach Joanne McCallie Resigns

Duke women's basketball coach Joanne McCallie announced her resignation in a surprise online video. McCallie was scheduled to enter the final year of her contract and chose to step down to end uncertainty surrounding the program.

ShawnKrest

by

PrincessP

Duke misses on 2021 Receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

Duke missed out on a top receiver target in the class of 2021 when Ahmari Huggins-Bruce committed to Louisville.

ShawnKrest

Kaleb Edwards Commits to Georgia Tech over Duke

Duke missed one a key target in the 2021 class when three-star athlete Kaleb Edwards of Dacula, Georgia committed to Georgia Tech over the Blue Devils

ShawnKrest

Austin Rivers: NBA champ deserves an asterisk

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson Becomes Second Blue Devil to Make NBA 2K Cover

Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson was named the cover athlete for NBA 2K21's next-generation system games, joining Kyrie Irving as the only former Blue Devils to make the game's cover. He's also the first rookie to earn the honor.

ShawnKrest

Duke's History Vs. the Sun Belt and FBS Independents

Despite playing football for nearly a century, there are still a number of teams Duke hasn't played, and many of them play in the Sun Belt. Here's the Blue Devils' record against the Sun Belt and FBS independents

ShawnKrest

Duke's Record Vs. the AAC

Duke will face AAC teams Tulane, Temple and UConn on future schedules. Here's a look at the Blue Devils' long history against teams in the conference.

ShawnKrest

Kaleb Edwards to Announce College Choice on July 1

2021 athlete Kaleb Edwards has decided where he wants to go and will announce on July 1. Duke, who is in his top 10, would like to land the three-star safety, and quarterback Chase Brice offered his support online.

ShawnKrest

Duke to Become Last Power Five Team to Return to Campus

Duke announced plans to return to campus starting with the football team on July 12. That makes the Blue Devils the last Power Five team to allow its athletes back on campus, giving some ACC schools a 40-day head start.

ShawnKrest

Emoni Bates Chooses Michigan State

Duke has made a habit of landing the nation's top recruit, but top-rated 2022 prospect Emoni Bates opted for Michigan State. The Blue Devils had early contact but backed off, perhaps out of a belief he would opt for the pros

ShawnKrest