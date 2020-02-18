BlueDevilCountry
NC State Coach: Duke a Better Team Than Last Year's Individuals

ShawnKrest

NC State Markell Johnson is one of the top point guards in the ACC when he’s dialed in. There are times when he seems to have off nights, however, where things just don’t seem to click. Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts hopes his point guard will come ready to play for his matchup Wednesday against Duke’s Tre Jones.

“I know I would if I’m a player,” Keatts said. “If I got the opportunity. Tre Jones is a really good point guard, one of the better point guards in the country, certainly in our league. He makes them go. He’s a very good player. I hope our guys will step up for the challenge.”

State is 1-1 against Duke under Keatts, beating the Blue Devils two years ago in Raleigh.

“We’ve only played them twice,” Keatts said. “We played them here and over there. We played well. We were able to make some shots. It was my first year here, and we were coming off of losing at Clemson and Notre Dame. It was our first ACC game here of mine. We just played well, made some shots, got out in transition and we were able to get some easy baskets . I think the same thing—they’re good. When you look at last year’s team, they had a really good team, but it was full of superstars. They’ve still got really good players, guys that are obviously going to be able to play in the NBA in the near future. That being said, this particular team, I think it’s a better overall team than the individual guys they had last year. That makes it tough, because they’re starting to play well together.”

Bracketologists Agree Duke is Headed for Two Seed in Greensboro

There's not a lot of diversity in the NCAA bracket projections for Duke. Most of the major outlets have the Blue Devils as a 2 in the East, behind San Diego State, starting in Greensboro. Read more.

Coach K: I Saw Zion Williamson Smiling Behind the Bench

Coach K didn't get the chance to talk to Zion Williamson before Duke's win over Notre Dame, "but I saw him smiling behind the bench. ... It says a lot that he came back." Watch

Joey Baker: Duke Can't Worry About What Other Teams Are Doing

Duke moved into first place in the ACC on Saturday, but the Blue Devils aren't scoreboard watching. "We can't look at other teams," said Joey Baker. "We have to worry about ourselves." Watch

Duke's Vernon Carey on Beating Notre Dame: We All Stepped Up Big Time

Vernon Carey had to face an experienced, productive big man in John Mooney, but he had one of his best games of the season as Duke routed Notre Dame. The Blue Devils won without Cassius Stanley as Carey said everyone stepped up. Watch

Duke's Tre Jones warns: "The End is Near"

Point guard wants Duke to focus as his second chance at a national title nears the finish line. Watch

Duke's Coach K Gives Update on Cassius Stanley Injury

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley missed Saturday's win over Notre Dame after getting hurt in pregame warmups. Coach Mike Krzyzewski gives an update on his status and explains what happened. Watch

Bench to Krzyzewski at Halftime: We Got You, Coach

Coach K thought Duke's bench was lacking in the first half of the win over Notre Dame. When he started to tell them that at halftime, they cut him off and said, 'We got you, Coach.'" Watch

Coach K on Notre Dame-Duke Atmosphere: The Crowd and the Team Were One

After having issues with the crowd each of the last two home games, coach Mike Krzyzewski was pleased with the Duke fans following the 94-60 win over Notre Dame, saying the crowd and the team were one. Watch

Notre Dame's Mike Brey on Duke Loss: I Was Talking About Monday Night During Timeouts

Notre Dame got blown out by Duke at Cameron on Saturday. Things got so bad for the Irish that coach Mike Brey admitted he was talking about Monday night's upcoming game during the last few time outs. Watch

Duke Scoring List: Notre Dame Update

Duke pounded Notre Dame at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and the Blue Devils rocketed up the school's career lists, passing Marvin Bagley, Steve Wojciechowski and more. Get the full report here

