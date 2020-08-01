Lance Thomas, Gary Trent Jr. Excel in NBA Restart, Jayson Tatum Struggles

Lance Thomas played his first game for the Brooklyn Nets, starting in Brooklyn’s 128-118 loss to Orlando. Thomas played 17 minutes and hit 2-of-4 from the field, 1-of-2 from three to score six points.

Grayson Allen played 21 minutes for Memphis and hit 2-of-4 shots, including his only three-point attempt, to finish with five points.

Tyus Jones, Allen’s teammate on the 2015 Blue Devils, missed the game with knee soreness. Fellow 2015 national champion Justise Winslow also missed the game after suffering a season-ending injury in practice.

Memphis lost to Portland 140-135 in overtime, and the Trailblazers got 17 points off the bench from Gary Trent Jr., who hit four out of five from three in 26 minutes. Trent also produced the only movement on Duke’s NBA career scoring list, moving past Zion Williamson—for the time being—into 61 place.

Houston beat Dallas 153-149 in overtime, and Austin Rivers came off the bench to score 10 points in 19 minutes for the Rockets. On the other side, Seth Curry got the start for the Mavs and scored three points in 23 minutes.

Sacramento lost to the Spurs, 129-120. The Kings were without Marvin Bagley III, who suffered a season-ending injury in practice, but they had two former Blue Devils. Harry Giles scored two points in four minutes off the bench, while Jabari Parker was scoreless in less than a minute of playing time.

Jayson Tatum struggled in Boston’s 119-112 loss to Milwaukee, scoring just five points in 32 minutes and hitting just 2 of 18 shots from the field.