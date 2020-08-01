BlueDevilCountry
Lance Thomas, Gary Trent Jr. Excel in NBA Restart, Jayson Tatum Struggles

Lance Thomas played his first game for the Brooklyn Nets, starting in Brooklyn’s 128-118 loss to Orlando. Thomas played 17 minutes and hit 2-of-4 from the field, 1-of-2 from three to score six points.

Grayson Allen played 21 minutes for Memphis and hit 2-of-4 shots, including his only three-point attempt, to finish with five points.

Tyus Jones, Allen’s teammate on the 2015 Blue Devils, missed the game with knee soreness. Fellow 2015 national champion Justise Winslow also missed the game after suffering a season-ending injury in practice.

Memphis lost to Portland 140-135 in overtime, and the Trailblazers got 17 points off the bench from Gary Trent Jr., who hit four out of five from three in 26 minutes. Trent also produced the only movement on Duke’s NBA career scoring list, moving past Zion Williamson—for the time being—into 61 place.

Houston beat Dallas 153-149 in overtime, and Austin Rivers came off the bench to score 10 points in 19 minutes for the Rockets. On the other side, Seth Curry got the start for the Mavs and scored three points in 23 minutes.

Sacramento lost to the Spurs, 129-120. The Kings were without Marvin Bagley III, who suffered a season-ending injury in practice, but they had two former Blue Devils. Harry Giles scored two points in four minutes off the bench, while Jabari Parker was scoreless in less than a minute of playing time.

Jayson Tatum struggled in Boston’s 119-112 loss to Milwaukee, scoring just five points in 32 minutes and hitting just 2 of 18 shots from the field.

What Social Justice Messages Did Duke's NBA Players Choose For Their Jerseys

Eighteen of the 19 former Duke players in the NBA restart chose social justice messages for their jerseys instead of their last name? What did Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum and the other Blue Devils choose, and who kept his name?

Duke Releases COVID Testing Results for Sports Teams

Duke has administered 700 COVID-19 tests to more than 300 athletes and seen a total of 25 positive results. Nine of the athletes are still in quarantine, while the others have been cleared.

Who Will Be Duke's Plus One?

The ACC announced Duke's 10 conference opponents for the upcoming season, but the eleventh game is still up in the air. We rank Duke's potential non-conference opponents

SI All-American Candidate Evaluation: Duke Commit Joshua Pickett

One of the 11 Sports Illustrated All-American candidates in Duke's 13-man class of 2021 is two-way Georgia standout Joshua Pickett. Here's a closer look at the cornerback and wide receiver

Duke Players Return to Action as NBA Resumes

The NBA resumed its season on Thursday, and both games involved Duke players. New Orleans was led by former Blue Devils Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and JJ Redick, who scored more than half of the Pelicans' points. Quin Snyder got the last laugh, however.

Duke, NC State Publishers Discuss How to Schedule the Plus One Game

The ACC adopted a 10 + 1 model for the upcoming football season. The 10 conference opponents for each team are set, but how best to use the plus one? SI's Duke and NC State publishers discuss.

Rating ACC Schedule Scenarios on a 10-Point Scale

SI's Duke publisher, Shawn Krest and NC State publisher, Brett Friedlander, played a lightning round game on a recent podcast, where they graded various "what if" scenarios about the upcoming ACC season on a scale of 1 to 10

Duke, NC State Publishers on Notre Dame Joining ACC for 2020

The most newsworthy part of the ACC's schedule announcement was the fact that Notre Dame would be joining the conference for the 2020 season. SI's Duke and NC State publishers, Shawn Krest and Brett Friedlander, discuss the new Irish/ACC marriage.

Duke, NC State Publishers on John Swofford's Final Move

Blue Devil Country publisher Shawn Krest and All Wolfpack publisher Brett Friedlander discussed the ACC's new football schedule on a podcast and talked about how "the Ninja" John Swofford had one last ninja move in him before his retirement

New ACC Schedule Creates Oddities for Duke

The ACC announced a 10+1 conference schedule that scrambled Duke's originally planned slate of games. Here's a look at the firsts and unique situations that are created by Duke's new expanded ACC schedule

