BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Lawsuit Request Implies Zion Williamson Had Illegal Benefits

ShawnKrest

A request filed in a lawsuit against Zion Williamson strongly implies that he received illegal benefits to choose a college and shoe company.

Williamson is being sued by Gina Ford, his former marketing agent. Williamson sued to end his agreement with Ford and Prime Sports Marketing, claiming that the contract is void and illegal under North Carolina law. He eventually signed with CAA Sports.

Ford filed a complaint last June demanding $100 million in damages from Williamson.

As Sports Illustrated legal analyst Michael McCann noted last year, "Ford hopes Williamson will pay a hefty price for what she depicts as Williamson and CAA conspiring to steal her work and brazenly breach a contract that Williamson had willingly signed."

A request for admissions document from the case has been made public and was reported by The Athletic's legal analyst Daniel Wallach.

The request asks him to admit that he, and family members, received “money, benefits, favors or other things of value” to attend Duke University and to wear and/or use Nike and Adidas.

Specific bullet points in the document include:

• Admit that you knew that Sharonda Sampson demanded and received gifts and economic benefits from persons acting on behalf of Duke University (directly and/or indirectly) to influence you to attend Duke University to play basketball.

Sampson is Williamson’s mother. Another similarly worded bullet point claims that she received “gifts, money and/or other benefits” from Duke boosters.

Another claims that Sampson received “gifts, money and/or other benefits from persons on behalf of Nike” to influence Williamson to play at Duke. The request also charges Sampson with receiving money, gifts or benefits from Adidas to get Williamson to wear that company’s shoes.

Lee Anderson, Williamson’s step-father, was also named in several bullet points and charged with many of the same things as Sampson.

In addition, the request asks Williamson to admit that people acting on his behalf “received gifts, money and/or other benefits from persons other that NCAA certified agents between 1-1-2014 and 04-14-2019.”

Requests for admission are part of the discovery process in a trial. They’re essentially true/false questions that must be responded to by the party. Williamson can either admit or deny each statement or state that he can’t admit or deny it (i.e. he doesn’t know for sure). His attorneys can also object to the statements for any number of reasons.

The requests are intended to be used to help streamline a trial by getting certain facts agreed to ahead of time, so evidence and witnesses don’t need to be presented in court.

It’s also possible to use the requests, especially when they’re made public, to embarrass or harass a defendant, perhaps to get them to hasten or increase a settlement offer.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Included in Top Five For 2021 Tackle Michael Gonzalez

Duke made the cut as three-star 2021 tackle Michael Gonzalez released his top five. The Blue Devils will need to beat out ACC rivals NC State, Virginia Tech, Louisville and Wake Forest.

ShawnKrest

Mike Krzyzewski on Turning Down NBA Offers

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has had plenty of interest from the NBA over his 40 years at Duke, including turning down offers in 1990, 2003 and 2005. Coach K discussed flirtations with the NBA and how Team USA gave him his NBA fix.

ShawnKrest

Duke Makes Top 10 Cut For Five-Star Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Duke was one of 10 schools selected by 5-star 2021 small forward Patrick Baldwin Jr., who has begun to narrow his college search. The Blue Devils will need to beat out blue bloods Kentucky, UCLA and North Carolina, among others.

ShawnKrest

Coach K Names His All-Time All-Defense Blue Devils Team

Coach Mike Krzyzewski has been at Duke 40 years. He took the time to name his starting five for an all-time all-defense team at Duke, as well as his most-talented and most-accomplished Blue Devils players ever.

ShawnKrest

by

ADShelley

Duke Offers Three-Star 2021 Tackle Garner Langlo

Duke offered a scholarship to three-star tackle Garner Langlo, who plays on what may be the top offensive line in high school, with Power Five prospects at center and the other tackle spot. Duke will need to move past Auburn and Georgia Tech to land the tenacious run blocker.

ShawnKrest

Three-Star Offensive Tackle Diego Pounds Has Duke Among Leaders

Three-star offensive tackle Diego Pounds has gained plenty of national attention at Raleigh's Millbrook High, garnering close to three dozen scholarship offers. He recently released his top 15 leaders, which includes Duke, along with some CFB Playoff regulars.

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers 3-Star 2021 Center Michael Myslinski

Three-star 2021 center Michael Myslinski is a mobile blocker with a mean streak who frequently drives his man out of frame in the highlight film. The son of former nine-year NFL vet and current Jaguars strength coach just picked up an offer from Duke.

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Resuming College Sports For Some Teams

Coach Mike Krzyzewski discussed the difficulty of resuming college sports after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. With so many different schools and so many other concerns colleges need to address, he forsees the possibility that not all schools resume play at the same time.

ShawnKrest

Mike Krzyzewski on Jahlil Okafor's Personal Growth

Jahlil Okafor won a national title in his year at Duke. Then he went on to be drafted third overall by the 76ers, where he had legal troubles as a rookie. His former college coach, Mike Krzyzewski discusses his growth since then.

ShawnKrest

Chase Jeter Reportedly Selling His Duke Equipment

Former Blue Devil transfer Chase Jeter, or someone using his Instagram account, appears to be trying to sell his old Duke jerseys, shorts, shoes and an ACC Tournament championship hat with the strand of net still attached.

ShawnKrest