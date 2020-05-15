BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Duke's Lindsey Harding Goes From WNBA Player to NBA Coach

ShawnKrest

When Lindsey Harding arrived at Duke in 2002, it was an intimidating environment.

“I was there with the greatest to ever play at Duke,” she said while appearing in a panel discussion with other coaches at the fourth annual Junior NBA Leadership Conference. “Alana Beard—We had a player who was All-American and would dive on floor for the ball every time. I came in as a freshman and said, ‘Okay, this is the level.’”

She tried to defer to her older, more accomplished teammates, but since she was supposed to be running the team, that wasn’t going to work, as coach Gail Goestenkors tried to emphasize.

“I came in as a point guard who wouldn’t say anything,” she said. “I was quiet. She probably doesn’t remember this, but she would say, ‘When we’re in practice,’ which was three hours back then, maybe three and a half hours. ‘If I hear silence out of you, if you’re not saying anything, if I turn around and you’re not saying anything, you have to run two suicides, back-to-back.’ Nothing’s happening on the court. They’re just dribbling the ball down the court, and she’s like, ‘Harding, why are you not talking? Run.’ I would start saying, ‘Good job! Go! Run!’ I would make things up. But that forced me to communicate. To talk. Then I started talking through plays. Then I started leading. Then she couldn’t shut me up. It took me awhile.”

Harding credits Goestenkors with being the most influential person in her career.

“She pushed me,” Harding said. “I always worked hard, but she pushed me past that limit. I didn’t know I could go any further, but the whole team was like that.”

Coach G obviously saw something in her young point guard.

“She taught me so much,” Harding said. “She was the first person who told me, ‘You know what? You’d be a great coach, someday.’ I told her she was crazy. I’m never gonna do this. I never planned to do this. But she put it in my head. When I retired a couple years ago and started moving in this direction, I remembered her telling me.”

Now, Harding is coaching at the highest level of the sport. Last year, she was hired by the NBA’s Sacramento Kings as the Player Development Coach. She’s one of the first women to get a coaching job in the NBA, which takes a certain touch.

“It’s a collaborative approach,” she said. I never come in and say, ‘You have to do this, this and this.’ It’s, ‘This is what’s expected. This is what we’re going to look to you for. Let’s get together. What do you want to work on? Sometimes, you have to give a little bit. We try to move as one. Coming in and saying, ‘You do this,’ especially at this level, the NBA …some guys may fight it a little bit. Having a collaborative approach has been the best bet.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Offers Three-Star Georgia Corner Cameron Bergeron

Three-star defensive back Cameron Bergeron has the speed to play corner in college and the ball instincts and willingness to hit of a safety. So it makes sense that Duke, who looks for versatility in its secondary, offered him.

ShawnKrest

The 11 People Who Will Decide College Football's Return

After two months of shutdown, @RossDellenger and @ByPatForde gathered the 11 most important voices in deciding college football’s fate. The insight, hopes and fears of conference commissioners:

ShawnKrest

End of an Era: How Coach K Adjusts to a Changing Landscape

73-year-old Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski is pivoting once again as the one-and-done rule he's used to build Duke teams for the past decade appears to be ending soon.

ShawnKrest

Duke One of the Busiest Teams in Max Christie's recruitment

Five-star Max Christie is the top shooting guard in the class of 2021. In his exclusive blog for SI, he writes that Duke is one of the six teams that have been busiest in recruiting him.

ShawnKrest

Should Coach K stay off sideline?

ShawnKrest

Duke Chasing 2021 Tight End Michael Trigg

It would be easier to list who hasn't offered four-star 2021 tight end Michael Trigg. Literally. He's heard from 10 of the 14 teams in the ACC, including Duke and 40 of the 65 Power Five teams.

ShawnKrest

Scouting Report: 2021 Safety Josh Moore

Josh Moore is a three-star safety in the class of 2021 who has Duke in his top six. He's a two-way player who takes advantage of his speed to find the end zone on both offense and defense. But he's not afraid to lay a big hit either.

ShawnKrest

Could Mike Krzyzewski Be Deposed In Zion Williamson Lawsuit?

Former Duke star Zion Williamson is being sued by a former representative. The case has already raised questions of whether Williamson received illegal benefits to attend Duke. Now, lawyers are threatening to call coach Mike Krzyzewski to give a deposition.

ShawnKrest

2021 Safety Josh Moore's Top Six Includes Duke

Three-star Georgia safety Josh Moore released his top six leaders this week and broke them down with SI's BC Bulletin. The Blue Devils made the cut, thanks to Duke's history of developing hidden gems.

ShawnKrest

Chase Jeter Defends His Duke Equipment Sale

Former Duke Blue Devil Chase Jeter addressed online criticism he received for selling his memorabilia from his two years at Duke in an intriguing Instagram post. Jeter took aim at the NCAA and said that he was using the money to buy a Kangen Water Machine.

ShawnKrest