Lindsey Harding on Being an NBA Player Development Coach

ShawnKrest

Lindsey Harding starred on the Duke women’s team and then in the WNBA. Now, she’s a pioneer, joining a growing number of women who are coaching men at the highest level. Harding took a job last year as Player Development Coach for the Sacramento Kings.

She works with players who might need some individual attention.

“A lot of it is I make sure I’m on the same page as our head coach, Luke Walton,” she said at the Junior NBA's Leadership Conference. “We’ll say, ‘This is what I’m looking at as the plan for the week or the day.’ I watch a lot of film, looking at when this player was in the game. What things to they need to work on. It could be as simple as footwork or getting shots up. It could be learning the plays or understanding what the plays are for. It changes throughout the season. Some guys play a lot, so it’s not a lot (for her to do). Some are coming back from injury. Some are rookies coming back and forth from the G League. They may need to work on their shooting form. It varies.”

The one-on-one work allows her to form bonds with the Kings players.

“Personally, I develop these relationships, and I care. I see them working hard and I want them to get opportunities and be prepared when they get them. And, of course, the better they play, the better for us.”

Harding provides an upbeat attitude, which she tries to pass on to her players, even the ones frustrated by injury or a lack of playing time.

“One of my coaching philosophies is the power of positive thinking,” she said. “In any situation, you can choose to be positive or negative. You may have had a bad day. Maybe you didn’t play much and, now, today, you have practice. You might have the mentality of being upset, not wanted to be there. Now, imagine what practice is going to be like, or you can flip it. You can say, “I’m gonna show you I should be playing. I’m going to show you how hard I go today. You don’t want players to underestimate their power. You have that control. You have that power. Thoughts become words. Words become actions. Actions become habits. Habits become character. Your character becomes your destiny."

Mike Krzyzewski: No Sport Takes Care of Its Players Like the NBA

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski sees plenty of players in college who leave for the pros too soon, and he thinks the new G League developmental team will help. "There’s no other sport that takes care of its players as well as the NBA.”

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers 2022 Tackle Jacob Allen

Duke is still recruiting 2021, but the Blue Devils have also started making offers to 2022 standouts. One of the first to hear from Duke was left tackle Jacob Allen, a reclassified freshman who is already attracting plenty of attention.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Lindsey Harding Goes From WNBA Player to NBA Coach

Former Duke star Lindsey Harding never expected to become a coach. In college, her coach used to punish her for not talking enough in practice. Still, she's ended up coaching the best men's players in the world as an assistant for the NBA's Kings.

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers Three-Star Georgia Corner Cameron Bergeron

Three-star defensive back Cameron Bergeron has the speed to play corner in college and the ball instincts and willingness to hit of a safety. So it makes sense that Duke, who looks for versatility in its secondary, offered him.

ShawnKrest

The 11 People Who Will Decide College Football's Return

After two months of shutdown, @RossDellenger and @ByPatForde gathered the 11 most important voices in deciding college football’s fate. The insight, hopes and fears of conference commissioners:

ShawnKrest

End of an Era: How Coach K Adjusts to a Changing Landscape

73-year-old Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski is pivoting once again as the one-and-done rule he's used to build Duke teams for the past decade appears to be ending soon.

ShawnKrest

Duke One of the Busiest Teams in Max Christie's recruitment

Five-star Max Christie is the top shooting guard in the class of 2021. In his exclusive blog for SI, he writes that Duke is one of the six teams that have been busiest in recruiting him.

ShawnKrest

Should Coach K stay off sideline?

ShawnKrest

Duke Chasing 2021 Tight End Michael Trigg

It would be easier to list who hasn't offered four-star 2021 tight end Michael Trigg. Literally. He's heard from 10 of the 14 teams in the ACC, including Duke and 40 of the 65 Power Five teams.

ShawnKrest

Scouting Report: 2021 Safety Josh Moore

Josh Moore is a three-star safety in the class of 2021 who has Duke in his top six. He's a two-way player who takes advantage of his speed to find the end zone on both offense and defense. But he's not afraid to lay a big hit either.

ShawnKrest