Live Blog: Louisville at Duke

Duke looks to continue its late season run with a home game against Louisville on Saturday evening.

The Blue Devils have won four straight, including a one-point win over then ACC leader Virginia and blowouts of NC State, Wake Forest and Syracuse.

The hot streak has moved Duke into a virtual tie with Louisville for fourth place. Percentage points separate a group of four teams that are fighting for that final double-bye in the ACC Tournament. Also in the mix are UNC and Georgia Tech, all of them a half game behind third-place Virginia Tech.

Louisville has fallen on hard times. After a 9-1, 4-0 start to the year, the Cardinals have won just three of seven games. One of those wins was at home against Duke, 70-65, in the first matchup between the two teams this season. Louisville has also lost its last three road games, including a 45-point loss to North Carolina where the Cardinals shot 1-of-16 from three.

Duke will be closing an odd home season at Cameron Indoor Stadium. As the last home game, this would traditionally be Senior Day, but due to COVID protocols, the arena will once again be empty, with even family members not allowed in.

Of course, due to the NCAA’s COVID ruling on this season, it’s possible that senior Jordan Goldwire and grad transfer Patrick Tape could choose to return for another season, since this year won’t count against their eligibility.

Duke will look to continue its hot shooting. The Blue Devils have hit at least 44 percent from three in five of their last six games. The Blue Devils will need to find an answer for Louisville guard Carlik Jones who torched Duke for 24 points in the first matchup