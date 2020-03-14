BlueDevilCountry
March Rewind: '91 Duke Survives Scare From NE Louisiana

ShawnKrest

What's March without Duke Tournament basketball? With this year's ACC and NCAA Tournaments cancelled, we'll go back in time to look at the top Blue Devils postseason games from each date in March and early April. Special thanks to SportsReference.com for boxscores and the Duke Library for the newspaper archive.

In their first NCAA Tournament game since losing to UNLV by a record-setting 30-point margin, the No. 2 Blue Devils stared down the barrel of more ignoble NCAA history.

The Blue Devils trailed 15-seed Northeast Louisiana for the first 10 minutes, by as many as six and led by six points at half, prompting coach Mike Krzyzewski to knock over a chalkboard in the locker room at halftime, according to several players. Still, Duke looked up with 15:14 remaining in the game to see their lead cut to three points.

The Blue Devils struggled with Northeast Louisiana’s press and struggled to defend the much-smaller Indians.

Duke found another gear, however, going on a 23-6 run over 6:24, with Christian Laettner scoring eight over that span. Duke stormed to a 102-73 opening-round win in Minneapolis’ Metrodome. The Blue Devils move on to face Iowa in the second round.

The Blue Devils, who Chronicle reporter Seth Davis (unsuccessfully) tried to nickname the “Duke Skywalkers,” had big games from Laettner, who went 8-of-12 from the field for a team-high 22 points. Thomas Hill added 18.

Bobby Hurley only scored five but dished out eight assists. Grant Hill chipped in nine points, while Brian Davis (15) and Bill McCaffrey (17) adding scoring off the bench.

March Rewind: '87 Duke Survives Injuries to Ferry, Snyder to Face Bob Knight

Quin Snyder only played three minutes and Danny Ferry fought through a hip pointer to play 21 as injury-plagued Duke got past Xavier to the Sweet 16, and a date with Coach K's mentor, Bobby Knight and Indiana. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Duke Rewind: Blue Devils win at Rupp Arena in 1980, 1998

Duke played in March Madness games on the 13th in 1980 and 1998, both at Rupp Arena, including one game against Kentucky on its home floor. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Coach K Evens NCAA Record at 2-2 as '86 Duke Gets Opening Win

Jay Bilas and Mark Alarie worried that the Blue Devils wouldn't be up for an opening-round game against the Delta Devils, and their fears were founded as Duke trailed at the half. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K Gives Opinion on Tournament Cancellation

Coach K released a statement and said he supported the decision to cancel the tournament but had "tremendous empathy" for the student-athletes. He then called for the NCAA to give seniors in spring sports, and perhaps basketball, another year. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Jeff Mullins Leads '64 Duke to Second Straight Regional Final

Jeff Mullins had a career night to lead the 1964 Blue Devils to a regional final for the second straight season as Duke beat Villanova in Raleigh's Reynolds Coliseum. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Ending on a Win: Putting the End of the Season in Perspective

Duke finished the season with a win, but didn't get to cut down any nets. How rare is that? Once every 92 years rare. Read more

ShawnKrest

SEASON OVER: Duke Halts All Athletics

Duke announced that it has ceased all athletic competitions, practices and camps for the forseeable future, ending the basketball season for the Blue Devils. Read more

ShawnKrest

Ryguy3

Duke Scoring List: Where the Seniors Finished

Duke's season ended without a game being played. Here's where the three seniors ended up in the various career categories. Get the full report here

ShawnKrest

No Winner: ACC Tournament Cancelled Before Duke Plays

The nets will not be cut down in Greensboro. The 2020 ACC Tournament was cancelled minutes before the start of the Quarterfinals and before Duke ever arrived at the arena.

ShawnKrest

NCAA Says No Fans at Tournament Games

Fans will not be able to attend March Madness this year as the CoronaVirus outbreak causes a significant change to the NCAA Tournament. Read more

ShawnKrest