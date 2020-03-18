BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

March Rewind: Technical Foul Helps Duke Escape Laettner's Worst Game

ShawnKrest

What's March without Duke Tournament basketball? With this year's ACC and NCAA Tournaments cancelled, we'll go back in time to look at the top Blue Devils postseason games from each date in March and early April. Special thanks to SportsReference.com for boxscores and the Duke Library for the newspaper archive.

Christian Laettner played in 23 career NCAA Tournament games and scored double figures in 20 of them. Duke needed a last-second play from his teammates to win in his worst ever March Madness outing.

The Blue Devils forward scored just six points in the second-round win over St. John’s, 76-72, in Atlanta in 1990. He missed all seven of his shot attempts from the field.

It appeared that Duke was headed for an early exit for the only time in Laettner’s career, as St. John’s went on a 19-6 run to open the second half and pulled ahead by nine with 8:49 to go. Then Johnnies’ forward Billy Singleton disagreed with a call that he’d fouled Robert Brickey and picked up a technical foul. Brickey hit his free throws, then the two technical free throws. Duke was awarded the ball thanks to the T and Alaa Abedelnaby put back a Phil Henderson miss for a six-point Duke possession that cut the lead to two.

In the final minute, Duke had the ball with the score tied at 72. Abdelnaby shot a short baseline shot from the right side of the basket that was partially blocked by Malik Sealy. The ball rebounded to Brickey, who laid it in for the go-ahead points. After St. John’s missed a potential game-tying shot, Brickey knocked down a pair of free throws to ice Duke’s fifth straight trip to the Sweet 16.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

March Rewind: Coach K's NCAA Debut, Kyrie's Return

A roundup of March 18 action includes Coach K's NCAA debut, his record tying NCAA win and Kyrie Irving's return to the floor. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Top Two Teams at Final Four Overshadowed by Flu

No. 1 Kentucky faced No. 2 Duke in the Final Four, but the big story was illness as each team had star players battling 102 degree fevers. Read more

ShawnKrest

Year-end Progress Report: Jack White

With the end of the 2019-20 season, we'll look at each member of the team, where they stand and where they're headed. The first player in the series--two-time captain Jack White. Read more

ShawnKrest

Joey Baker Says He'll Be Back for "Year Three In Durham"

Joey Baker announced in an Instagram post that he'll be back next year. The jury is still out on other Blue Devils as an eventful offseason begins. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Duke Wins at the Dean Dome and in Greenville, SC

Duke found itself in some odd tournament venues, including the home court of arch rival UNC, and, thanks to a controversial bathroom law, Greenville, SC. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Shane Battier, Jason Williams Take '01 Blue Devils a Step closer to title

Quin Snyder returned to North Carolina to face his former coach and mentor in a second-round game. Missouri led early, before Jason Williams let Shane Battier know it was time to start playing. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Mike Gminski Lifts '78 Blue Devils to Regional Final

Duke was down six with nine minutes to play, but the players were confident during a time out. That's because they had Mike Gminski, who stepped up for one of the the all-time Blue Devil March performances. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K: We're Really at War Right Now

Coach K released a video on the nation's response to the coronavirus, saying that it's like being at war and "we're all on the same team." Watch

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Two Final Four Teams Start Their Runs

Duke's '89 and '90 teams got off to fast starts with blowout wins in their opening NCAA game. Plus, the 1997 team bows out early. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Lehigh Stuns No. 2 Duke

Lehigh may have been the 15-seed, but the Mountain Hawks came into Greensboro with flinty-eyed determination and no fear. Read more

ShawnKrest