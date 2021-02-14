Mark Williams Has Career Day in Duke's Win Over NC State

Duke freshman center Mark Williams scored a career-high 13 points in Duke’s 69-53 win at NC State. He also blocked five shots in the win.

“Coach has been harping on different defensive coverages, especially on ball screens,” Williams said of his success protecting the rim. “I think communicating always helps, finding myself in the right places, being in length for the blocks. Again, I think that credit goes to the coaching staff. Myself, I think I just did a good job communicating.”

Williams’ presence inside on offense also helped open things up for Matt Hurt, who hit his first six three-point attempts on his way to 24 points.

“It was fun playing with Matt,” Williams said. “We’ve been working in practice every day on that high-low, making that pass, moving the ball, communicating – all those things I think translated, especially today.”

Williams had an all-around game, adding an assist and a steal to his stat line for the day.

“As far as the assists and stuff go, I think again, working with the coaches, making those right plays, making the right passes whether it’s to shoot or attack. Then, setting the screens and my teammates finding me in the right places to get those easy finishes,” he said.

Duke’s defense helped spur the team. The Blue Devils had a 14-6 edge in fast break points and 22-10 in points off turnovers.

“I always think defense leads to offense,” Williams said. “Us being active on the defensive end led to a lot of easy buckets. Again, I think we all played well together when we moved the ball, we were unselfish, so I think that translated today.”