Mark Williams Returning to Duke For Sophomore Year

Duke got a crucial piece of good news on next season’s roster when Mark Williams announced that he was returning to the Blue Devils for his sophomore year.

Williams announced the news on social media, tweeting, “Year 2, let’s work.”

Williams received little playing time early in his freshman year but advanced rapidly and had several breakout performances late in the year as he developed into a strong rim protector on defense and a powerful inside option on the other end of the floor.

He finished the year with averages of 7.1 ppg and 4.5 rebounds but averaged 13.5 ppg and 6.6 rebounds over his last nine games, 16.7 ppg and 7.8 rebounds over his last six and 18.5 ppg and 7.5 rebounds in his final four games.

His final game of the year was a 23 point, 19 rebound outing against Louisville. His late-season performance, combined with his 7-foot-1 size, led to speculation that he might test NBA Draft waters.

Williams will undoubtedly be a focal point of the Duke offense this year and should evolve into one of the top defensive players in the ACC. He’ll team with 6-foot-11 freshman Paolo Banchero to give Duke one of the top inside games in the conference and nation. Former Marquette center Theo John will add a second shot-blocking threat to the paint for the Blue Devils and former Davidson power forward Bates Jones will provide depth.

Duke loses fellow freshman Henry Coleman III, who opted to transfer, announcing the decision a few days before Williams confirmed his intention to stay.