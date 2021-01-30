Mark Williams Has Second Straight Productive Game in Duke Win Over Clemson

Duke beat Clemson at Cameron Indoor Stadium, 79-53, to win its second straight game following a three-game losing streak. The Blue Devils blew out Clemson to move to 7-5 on the year, 5-3 in the ACC.

Mark Williams continued his midseason rally, following a six-point outing against Georgia Tech with 11 against the Tigers. Williams hit 4-of-6 from the field and 3-of-5 from the line, leading the Blue Devils in free throw attempts. He also pulled down five rebounds as Duke turned in perhaps its best all-around performance of the year.

“I think it all just started in practice,” Williams said. “We’ve been preparing really well. Our energy’s just been increasing day-by-day, and I think, today, it finally showed. I think we have the chance to do something really special.”

Williams credits his improved play with extra work.

“I’ve been working with Coach [Nate] James a lot, just staying the course and remaining consistent, and then just taking advantage of the opportunity I had. My teammates are finding me in the right spots, so it’s just been pretty easy for me to make plays.”

Williams played 14 minutes as his role on the team continues to expand.

“Offensively, I think just finishing around the rim, grabbing offensive boards, tip-outs, extra possessions. And then defensively, obviously, protecting the rim and guarding whoever I have defending.”

Jalen Johnson helped spark the Blue Devils with a spectacular dunk in the first half.

“Crazy. Crazy, like crazy,” Williams said of the big play. “I was behind him so I saw him go up. I was like, ‘He’s about to dunk it.’ And it went in and everybody was going crazy – everybody on the court, the bench. Honestly, I wasn’t surprised though.”