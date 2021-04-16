Marquette Transfer Theo John Chooses Duke

Duke added its second transfer in as many days when Marquette center Theo John committed to the Blue Devils on Friday.

John announced the news on Twitter, saying, “After conversations with my family, I have decided that next year I will be attending Duke University for my final year of eligibility. I would like to thank everyone who has been a part of my basketball journey. Happy to be joining #TheBrotherhood.”

Like Bates Jones, who transferred to Duke from Davidson on Thursday, John is a post player. The 6-foot-9, 245-pounder played center for the Golden Eagles and former Blue Devils player and longtime assistant Steve Wojciechowski.

John was not in the transfer portal long, first making the decision to leave earlier this week. Wojciechowski was fired by Marquette following the season.

Also like Jones, John will be a super senior, taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA provided due to the pandemic. He played four years for Marquette, starting 89 of 124 games.

He averaged 8.0 ppg and 5.0 rebounds as a senior, blocking 1.5 shots per game. John was named Marquette’s Most Improved player two years in a row and was among the national leaders in blocks per game as a sophomore. He finished third in the Big East in blocks as a senior.

John will provide another rim protection option for Duke, who relied on then-freshman Mark Williams for defense in the post last season. John could also serve as an insurance policy, in case Williams opts to test the NBA Draft waters.