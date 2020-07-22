Marvin Bagley III, Justise Winslow Suffer Season-Ending Injuries

A pair of former Duke players in the NBA Bubble in Orlando will not be participating in the conclusion of the season after all.

Justise Winslow, a one-and-done Blue Devil during Duke’s 2015 national championship season, was in Orlando with Memphis. He has yet to play a game for the Grizzlies, after being traded to the team in February while recovering from a back injury.

The 24-year-old Winslow injured his hip during practice on Monday and has been ruled out for the rest of the season. He confirmed the news on Twitter, saying Tuesday, “Last night during a scrimmage, I experienced a contact injury in my hip that unfortunately will keep me out until next season. I was excited to join my brothers on the court & will be supporting them throughout. I’m focused on coming back 100% towards a full recovery.”

Winslow ends his season with just 11 games played, averaging 11.3 ppg, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He remains in 36 place on Duke’s career NBA scoring list, 145 points behind Kyle Singler.

Marvin Bagley III will also miss the rest of the season after suffering an injury in practice this week. According to reports, Bagley hurt his right foot and will be in a protective boot for at least two weeks.

Bagley has battled injury all season, suffering a broken thumb and a sprain to his left foot. He finishes his 13-game season with a 14.2 ppg scoring average, adding 7.5 rebounds. He is 44 on Duke’s career NBA scoring list, 357 points behind Alaa Abdelnaby.