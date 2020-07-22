BlueDevilCountry
Marvin Bagley III, Justise Winslow Suffer Season-Ending Injuries

ShawnKrest

A pair of former Duke players in the NBA Bubble in Orlando will not be participating in the conclusion of the season after all.

Justise Winslow, a one-and-done Blue Devil during Duke’s 2015 national championship season, was in Orlando with Memphis. He has yet to play a game for the Grizzlies, after being traded to the team in February while recovering from a back injury.

The 24-year-old Winslow injured his hip during practice on Monday and has been ruled out for the rest of the season. He confirmed the news on Twitter, saying Tuesday, “Last night during a scrimmage, I experienced a contact injury in my hip that unfortunately will keep me out until next season. I was excited to join my brothers on the court & will be supporting them throughout. I’m focused on coming back 100% towards a full recovery.”

Winslow ends his season with just 11 games played, averaging 11.3 ppg, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He remains in 36 place on Duke’s career NBA scoring list, 145 points behind Kyle Singler.

Marvin Bagley III will also miss the rest of the season after suffering an injury in practice this week. According to reports, Bagley hurt his right foot and will be in a protective boot for at least two weeks.

Bagley has battled injury all season, suffering a broken thumb and a sprain to his left foot. He finishes his 13-game season with a 14.2 ppg scoring average, adding 7.5 rebounds. He is 44 on Duke’s career NBA scoring list, 357 points behind Alaa Abdelnaby.

Duke's Victor Dimukeje Named to Nagurski Watch List

Duke senior defensive end Victor Dimukeje was named to the watch list for the Nagurski Award, given to the top defensive player in college. It's Dimukeje's third watch list of the preseason.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Jack Wohlabaugh Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

Duke center Jack Wohlabaugh, in his third and final season with the Blue Devils after transferring from Ohio State, has been named to the Outland Trophy watch list as one of the nation's top interior linemen

ShawnKrest

Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan on Planning the Chick fil-A Kickoff Games: Part 2 "We're Last to Know"

In the conclusion of our conversation with Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan on planning the Chick fil-A Kickoff Games during a pandemic, he discusses how little has been decided yet. "We're the tail on the dog, but we're not wagging anything. We're last to know"

ShawnKrest

Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan on CFB Kickoff Games: Our Contingencies Have Contingencies

COVID-19 has put a cloud of uncertainty over the college football season, which makes Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan's job of planning the Chick fil-A Kickoff games more difficult than usual. In the first of a two-part conversation, he discusses the challenge.

ShawnKrest

One Blue Devil Makes SI Publishers' All-ACC Team

The publishers of Sports Illustrated's ACC team sites voted on a preseason All-ACC team, and one Blue Devil made the team--Kick returner Damond Philyaw-Johnson

ShawnKrest

SI All-American Candidate Evaluation: Duke Commit Almarion Crim

Today's entry in our series evaluating the SI All-American candidates in Duke's class of 2021 focuses on Alabama offensive lineman Almarion Crim, a tackle who projects to guard in college.

ShawnKrest

Three Duke Recruits Named to High School Butkus Award Watch List

Three Duke recruits: Ethan Calvert, Smael Mondon and Prince Kollie, were named to the High School Butkus Award watch list. The award is given to the top prep linebacker in the country

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Special Teams: I'm Enthused

Duke needs to break in a new kicker and punter, but the Blue Devils have everyone else back on special teams, including All-America candidate Damond Philyaw-Johnson as a return man

ShawnKrest

SI All-American Candidate Evaluation: Duke Commit Riley Leonard

We begin our series taking in depth looks at Duke's 11 SIAA candidates in the class of 2021 with quarterback prospect Riley Leonard

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers Three-Star OT Tyler Magnuson

Duke is looking to add another offensive tackle to the two already committed for 2021, and Tyler Magnuson is the latest to receive an offer from the Blue Devils. Arizona and Syracuse are also pushing for the fast-rising three-star.

ShawnKrest