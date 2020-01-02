Duke Teammates Help Keep Matthew Hurt Humble

Freshman Matthew Hurt had a career game, with 25 points against Boston College, and his teammates were making sure he didn’t get too full of himself as the media crowded around him.

Fellow Duke players threw things and shouted at him as the media horde got into position, then chanted “okay, okay” as he started to talk to the press.

Fellow freshman Cassius Stanley, however, who has the locker right next to Hurt’s in the Duke locker room, was in the best position to try to disrupt Hurt’s moment in the sun. As Hurt spoke about the game, he tried his best to ignore Stanley posing for selfies with him and taking video of his remarks from various intrusive angles.

Despite the headaches they were causing him at the moment, Hurt was sure to praise his fellow Blue Devils.

“My teammates were finding me,” he said. “I was just knocking down shots. I just got into a little rhythm and just went from there.”

Hurt also had four rebounds, including two offensive boards.

“Coach (Mike Krzyzewski) always told me and the bigs to attack the offensive glass,” Hurt said. “Coach (Jon) Scheyer told me that rebounds would lead to better offensive possessions for me, so I just try to get my hands on rebounds and play winning basketball.”

The big game will help him mentally going forward, now that he’s seen the ball go into the basket a few times.

“It’s a very big boost into my confidence,” he said. “I had some bad games this year, but I never try to get too low. Just stay even, and when you’re on a high, just try to stay even.”

And if that’s difficult, he’s got a room full of rowdy teammates willing to help make sure he doesn’t get too high on himself.