Mike Krzyzewski Discusses Incoming Transfers Theo John and Bates Jones

Two graduate transfers that committed to Duke have now signed with the Blue Devils.

The program officially announced that Theo John, of Marquette, had joined the team for next season, with one year of eligibility.

"We are thrilled to welcome Theo into our program," said head coach Mike Krzyzewski. "He is versatile, tough and physical; a great defender and passer with the ability to both face up and play with his back to the basket. Theo was a three-year starter for Steve Wojciechowski at Marquette and had one year with Chris Carrawell as an assistant coach. We look forward to the veteran presence in the frontcourt and the leadership he'll bring to our team this season."

Wojciechowski is a former Duke point guard and captain and served on Coach K’s staff at Duke as an assistant for 15 years before taking the job at Marquette. Carawell, a current Duke assistant, served as Wojciechowski’s assistant for four years before joining the Blue Devils in 2018.

Duke also announced that Bates Jones joined Duke from Davidson, where he played four seasons.

"It is an honor for us to add yet another Jones to the Duke family," said Coach K. "He obviously comes from an incredible family and was a terrific four-year player at Davidson, playing for one of the best coaches in our game in Bob McKillop. Bates will instantly add experience and a veteran voice in our locker room and provide size and a physical presence in the frontcourt. We're excited to have him in our program."