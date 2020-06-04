BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Mike, Mickie Krzyzewski Make Donations to Duke Health

ShawnKrest

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and his wife, Mickie, made a pair of donations to funds at Duke helping to support people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One donation was to the Duke Health COVID-19 Response Funds, a collection of three different funds that fill gaps in funding as Duke Health fights the pandemic, provide personal protective equipment to workers and conduct research for treatments and vaccines against the virus.

The other donation was to the Duke University Student Assistance Fund, which was created at the start of the pandemic to help students who needed financial assistance in traveling when campus was closed, finding temporary housing and food or who needed technology for online classes.

“Given the uncertainty of our current environment, my wife Mickie & I believed it was critically important to support the Duke Health COVID-19 and the Duke Student Assistance funds,” Coach K said in a statement. “We are blessed to have a world-class health facility here at Duke, and we know that our medical workers are working around the clock to provide the very best support to any patients who are impacted by this virus. We’d like our gift to be considered a ‘Thank You’ to all the caregivers, researchers and volunteers on the frontlines of the battle in which we all find ourselves.”

The amount of the donations was not released. Duke Health announced the donations on Twitter, saying, “An enormous thank you to the Krzyzewskis for their steadfast support and leadership during this time."

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Defensive End Target Barryn Sorrell Chooses Northwestern

Duke suffered a loss on the recruiting trail when 2021 three-star defensive end Barryn Sorrell chose Northwestern over the Blue Devils.

ShawnKrest

Current and Former Duke Assistants React to Protests

Several of Coach K's current and former assistants at Duke, all former Blue Devils players, weighed in with their reaction to George Floyd's death at the hands of police and the resulting nationwide protests.

ShawnKrest

Judge Deals Zion Williamson Setback in Lawsuit

Zion Williamson must answer questions about whether he took illegal benefits to attend Duke and while playing there. A Florida judge made the ruling on Tuesday, dealing Williamson a setback in a lawsuit filed against him.

ShawnKrest

See You Tomorrow

Blue Devil Country is taking a day, out of respect for what our nation is going through

ShawnKrest

by

Quierra Luck

Coach K: I Am Emotional, Disgusted and Scared

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski issued a statement after a weekend of nationwide protests, saying he was emotional, disgusted and scared and asking how he could help.

ShawnKrest

by

MattySolo

Duke Reportedly Reaches Out to Transfer Andrew Nembhard

Former Florida Gator guard Andrew Nembhard entered the transfer portal, and Duke reportedly was one of several schools to reach out to the former five-star.

ShawnKrest

Duke Defensive Coordinator Matt Guerrieri: I'm Proud to Stand With Them

Duke defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri posted a photo of himself with 36 African-American Blue Devil players and said he has not walked in their shoes but was proud to stand with them.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe: We Must See Real Change

Duke coach David Cutcliffe issued a statement on the nationwide protests following George Floyd's death at the hands of police. "I am sad," he said. "We must see real change."

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers 2022 Receiver C.J. Williams

Duke has offered four-star wide receiver CJ Williams, joining a crowded chase. Nearly 60 percent of all Power Five teams have already offered the 2022 pass catching standout.

ShawnKrest

Kennedy Chandler Transfers For Senior Year

Five-star 2021 point guard Kennedy Chandler will be finishing his high school career in a new state. Chandler transferred from his Memphis high school to a school in Kansas. He has Duke in his top five college choices.

ShawnKrest