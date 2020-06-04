Mike, Mickie Krzyzewski Make Donations to Duke Health

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and his wife, Mickie, made a pair of donations to funds at Duke helping to support people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One donation was to the Duke Health COVID-19 Response Funds, a collection of three different funds that fill gaps in funding as Duke Health fights the pandemic, provide personal protective equipment to workers and conduct research for treatments and vaccines against the virus.

The other donation was to the Duke University Student Assistance Fund, which was created at the start of the pandemic to help students who needed financial assistance in traveling when campus was closed, finding temporary housing and food or who needed technology for online classes.

“Given the uncertainty of our current environment, my wife Mickie & I believed it was critically important to support the Duke Health COVID-19 and the Duke Student Assistance funds,” Coach K said in a statement. “We are blessed to have a world-class health facility here at Duke, and we know that our medical workers are working around the clock to provide the very best support to any patients who are impacted by this virus. We’d like our gift to be considered a ‘Thank You’ to all the caregivers, researchers and volunteers on the frontlines of the battle in which we all find ourselves.”

The amount of the donations was not released. Duke Health announced the donations on Twitter, saying, “An enormous thank you to the Krzyzewskis for their steadfast support and leadership during this time."