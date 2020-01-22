BlueDevilCountry
Miami at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Duke faces visiting Miami at Cameron in a 9:00 Tuesday tip. The Blue Devils opened the decade with a 33- point over the Canes.

the win was costly though as freshman Wendell Moore Jr broke a bone in his shooting hand against Miami. He’s been out since and, according to the latest update, has a few weeks of recovery to go.

More immediate, Duke needs to get a win. The Blue Devils have lost two straight to drop to 15-3, 5-2. 

Miami has also lost two straight—by 17 at NC State and in overtime at home against Florida State. 

The guard matchup will be interesting as Tre Jones tries to stop Chris Lykes (16.1 ppg) from penetrating, something that has plagued Duke guards all year. 

Duke will also need to contain 3-point shooter DJ Vasiljevic on the outside. 

If they accomplish that, big man Vernon Carey could have his way inside. Miami doesn’t have anyone to match against him, as Carey’s 24 in the first game indicates.

Duke Hires Greg Frey as Offensive Line Coach

Duke confirmed the hiring, reported last week, of Greg Frey as the team's offensive line coach. Frey has coached line in the power five for 12 seasons and replaces Jim Bridge, who left for Memphis. Read more

Wendell Moore Still "a Few Weeks" From Return

Wendell Moore broke a bone in his hand on Jan. 4 and had surgery two days later. Two weeks into his recovery, he still has "a few weeks" to go. Read more

Coach K: "That Was a Brutal Game ... You Can't Have That."

Duke fell behind early in its loss to Louisville after the Cardinals forced several turnovers with their physical defense. That left coach Mike Krzyzewski comparing the game to old Pistons-Bulls slugfests ... and the UFC. Watch

by

Sbolden1

Coach K: I’m Just Saying the Game Shouldn’t be Played That Way

Coach K clarified his complaints about the physical play in Duke's loss to Louisville, saying he didn't want it to sound like "sour grapes." "I'm just saying the game shouldn't be played that way," he added. Watch

by

Dan the Fan

Joey Baker on Darius Perry Incident: Just Making Sure Everything Was Good

Joey Baker went nose-to-nose with Darius Perry after the Louisville player sent Cassius Stanley to the floor. Baker said he's friends with Perry and it wasn't a big deal. Watch

Coach K: It's a Long Journey

Duke has lost back-to-back games in the ACC, against more experienced teams. Coach Mike Krzyzewski said Duke needs to get older. "It's a long journey." Watch

Tre Jones: "I Let My Team Down"

Tre Jones scored 12 points and had seven assists against Louisville. But Duke was slow to respond to the physical play that gave Louisville an early lead, and Jones takes full responsibility. Watch.

Cassius Stanley: "Just Too Big a Deficit"

Cassius Stanley scored 24 points against Louisville, but it wasn't enough as Duke lost to the Cardinals. Stanley said the key was Duke falling behind by 15 early. "That’s a lot to make up in the ACC." Watch

Louisville's Chris Mack: Last Year's Duke Loss Worst of My Career

Duke erased Louisville's 15-point lead, tying the game late. But coach Chris Mack's Cardinals were able to ignore the ghosts of last year's Duke comeback and hold on to win. Watch

Louisville's Chris Mack on Duke: They're No. 1 in the ACC For a Reason

Duke made a change to its lineup to start the second half and was able to erase Louisville's double-digit lead and tie the game. Coach Chris Mack was proud of his team for holding on, however. Watch

