Miami at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Duke faces visiting Miami at Cameron in a 9:00 Tuesday tip. The Blue Devils opened the decade with a 33- point over the Canes.

the win was costly though as freshman Wendell Moore Jr broke a bone in his shooting hand against Miami. He’s been out since and, according to the latest update, has a few weeks of recovery to go.

More immediate, Duke needs to get a win. The Blue Devils have lost two straight to drop to 15-3, 5-2.

Miami has also lost two straight—by 17 at NC State and in overtime at home against Florida State.

The guard matchup will be interesting as Tre Jones tries to stop Chris Lykes (16.1 ppg) from penetrating, something that has plagued Duke guards all year.

Duke will also need to contain 3-point shooter DJ Vasiljevic on the outside.

If they accomplish that, big man Vernon Carey could have his way inside. Miami doesn’t have anyone to match against him, as Carey’s 24 in the first game indicates.