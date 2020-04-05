BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Talented Duke Teams Countdown Reaches a National Champion

ShawnKrest

Coming in at 40 on our countdown is the first Final Four team on our list.

Based on its impact on the NBA, the 1987-88 Blue Devils were the least packed with talent of Duke’s 16 Final Four teams.

Duke went 28-7 that year and beat Temple to advance to its second Final Four in three years. That season also started a streak of five straight Final Four appearances for the Blue Devils.

Duke had just two future NBA payers on the team, however.

Danny Ferry led the team in scoring as a junior at 19.1 ppg. He went on to play in the NBA from 1991 to 2003, appearing in 917 games and scoring 6,439 points.

Sophomore Alaa Abdelnaby also played on the team, averaging just 4.9 points in 9.4 minutes. He would go on to become a first-round draft pick and play five years for five teams, appearing in 256 games and scoring 1,465 points.

The team finished one spot behind the 1986-87 Blue Devils, who missed the Final Four the year before—the only time from 1986 to 1992 that Duke didn’t make it to the season’s last weekend. In addition to Ferry and Abdelnaby, that team had Martin Nessley, who scored 48 NBA points in 44 games.

In 38 place, No. 15 among Final Four teams, is the 2015 National Champions. Obviously, with only five NBA seasons under its belt, this team has the chance to continue moving up the rankings as the various players’ careers continue to develop.

The team had plenty of NBA depth. It’s one of three Duke teams to send eight players to the NBA: Jahlil Okafor, Tyus Jones, Justise Winslow, Grayson Allen, Quinn Cook, Amile Jefferson, Marshall Plumlee and Semi Ojeleye, who transferred mid-season but played for Duke for a portion of the year. All except Plumlee were still active in 2020.

Had the coronavirus not cut the 2020 regular season short, the 2015 team would likely have finished three spots higher. It was within 101 points of three early Coach K teams.

Here’s a look at the Duke teams just beneath the 10,000 NBA point plateau.

duke teams below 10k
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Duke Games on Pat Forde's List of Final Four Classics

We won't crown a new champ this year, so why not look back at the best games in men's Final Four history? Pat Forde picks out the best men's Final Four games in history and Duke makes three appearances.

ShawnKrest

No College Football? Former Power 5 Pres. Says It's Likely

While Duke's David Cutcliffe and Clemson's Dabo Swinney preparing for a season, former K-State president Jon Wefald said he doesn't expect a season unless there's a COVID-19 vaccine by July. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe on Mark Gilbert's Return

David Cutcliffe thinks this year's Duke team might have the best defense since he's been the Blue Devils' coach. He also breaks down the quarterback competition. Watch

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe: "Kind of Like Being in a Game Right Now"

The pandemic wiped out spring practice, but Duke's David Cutcliffe is coping with it and thriving in the uncertainty. "It’s kind of like being in a game right now, having to make decisions and go like crazy to make it be the right decision. I like the intensity."

ShawnKrest

Duke May Be Adding Walk-On Cason Pierce

Greensboro Day forward Cason Pierce announced that he would be joining Duke as a preferred walk-on, although he later deleted the tweet. Read more

ShawnKrest

Most-Talented Duke Team Countdown: Outside the top 40

Our countdown of most-talented Duke teams continues with some recent teams that are moving up the list rapidly, including the Zion Williamson and Jayson Tatum teams. Read more

ShawnKrest

Which Duke Team Was Most Talented?

Which Duke teams produced the most NBA talent? In the first of our countdown series, we look at the only team in Coach K's 40 years at Duke that produced none.

ShawnKrest

Duke's 2020-21 Roster Outlook

Duke still has some question marks, but here's a look at how the 2020-21 roster should shape up for the Blue Devils. Read more

ShawnKrest

Patrick Tape Reportedly Decommits From Duke

Eight days after committing to Duke, Columbia graduate transfer Patrick Tape has reportedly reconsidered. What options remain for Duke to add size to the post for next season? Read more

ShawnKrest

Scouting Report: Duke Target Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is an intriguing prospect who never seems to be in a hurry but always ends up in the right spot. His huge wingspan is an asset, but it doesn't keep him from having a mechanically sound outside shot.

ShawnKrest