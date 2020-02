Notre Dame at Duke: Preview and Tale of the Tape

After a rough stretch of four games in nine days, Duke enjoyed four days between games and will welcome Notre Dame to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Devils have won six straight games and moved into a tie for first in the ACC at 11-2, 21-3 overall.

Notre Dame has turned around a slow start to the year. An overtime loss at Virginia by one point snapped a four-game winning streak, and the Irish are currently 15-9, 6-7 in the ACC. Former Mike Krzyzewski assistant Mike Brey, the only member of the coaching tree to beat Coach K, will take another shot at his former boss.

Tale of the tape

KenPom rating: Duke 3, Notre Dame 53

Torvik: Duke 5, Notre Dame 56

Torvik prediction: Duke 83-69

NET ranking: Duke 6, Notre Dame 54

SOS: Duke 12, Notre Dame 132

Quad 1 record: Duke 4-1, Notre Dame 1-5

Tempo: Duke No. 41 nationally, Notre Dame No. 182

When Duke has the ball (Duke offense vs. Notre Dame defense per Torvik)

Efficiency: Duke 115.6 (No. 8 nationally), Notre Dame 98.7 (No. 123)

Effective shooting: Duke 53.5% (No. 28), Notre Dame 47.0% (No. 80)

Turnover percentage: Duke 18.5% (No. 138), Notre Dame 17.4% (No. 269)

Rebounding percentage: Duke 35.8% (No. 11), Notre Dame 29.1 (No. 232)

Free throw rate: Duke 35.0 (No. 105), Notre Dame 19.6 (No. 1)

Three-point shooting: Duke 35.1% (No. 77), Notre Dame 33.7% (No. 202)

Two-point shooting: Duke 53.9 (No. 25), Notre Dame 45.0% (No. 42)

Free throw shooting: Duke 70.0 (No. 204), Notre Dame 68.6 (No. 81)

Blocked shot percentage: Duke 8.9% (No. 179), Notre Dame 9.7 (No. 124)

When Notre Dame has the ball (Duke defense vs. Notre Dame offense)

Efficiency: Duke 89.8 (No. 10), Notre Dame 111.7 (No. 30)

Effective shooting: Duke 45.4% (No. 29), Notre Dame 50.5% (No. 127)

Turnover percentage: Duke 21.7% (No. 43), Notre Dame 14.0% (No. 2)

Rebounding percentage: Duke 28.5% (No. 191), Notre Dame 27.9% (No. 183)

Free throw rate: Duke 30.9 (No. 150), Notre Dame 25.8 (No. 328)

Three-point shooting: Duke 28.5% (No. 9), Notre Dame 34.7% (No. 99)

Two-point shooting: Duke 46.3% (No. 69), Notre Dame 49.2% (No. 175)

Free throw shooting: Duke 65.3 (No. 11), Notre Dame 73.9 (No. 77)

Blocked shot percentage: Duke 13.6% (No. 24), Notre Dame 9.4% (No. 229)

Notre Dame leaders:

John Mooney: 16.3 ppg, 13.0 rebounds

TJ Gibbs: 13.8 ppg, 3.3 assists, 42.1 percent from three

Prentiss Hubb: 11.8 ppg, 4.6 assists

The key:

Vernon Carey will need to stay out of foul trouble against one of the best bigs in the ACC in Notre Dame’s John Mooney, who is also one of the most experienced players the Duke freshman will have faced this year. Notre Dame plays disciplined, avoiding fouls on defense and turnovers on offense. The Blue Devils have been free with ball security at times this year. They’ll need to tighten up and avoid giving the Irish a chance to hang around.