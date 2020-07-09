"Newly Discovered Evidence" in Lawsuit Contested by Zion Williamson's Lawyers

The back-and-forth lawsuit involving Zion Williamson and his former marketing agent took another turn on Thursday when the court was made aware of “newly discovered evidence” which again implicates Williamson and his family of accepting illegal benefits.

Williamson is attempting to sever ties with marketing agent Gina Ford of Prime Sports Marketing, claiming that the contract he signed with Ford is illegal and invalid under North Carolina law. Ford countered by countersuing for more than $200 million in Florida court. Ford’s attorneys then filed a request for admission implying that Williamson and his family had accepted illegal benefits before and while at Duke.

Williamson’s legal team got the Florida court to stay Ford’s case, sending it back to North Carolina, where it appeared Williamson would be victorious.

In the latest development, however, Ford has presented the court with a signed affidavit and contract showing that Williamson and his stepfather received $400,000 in October 2018 to grant exclusive marketing rights to Canada’s Maximum Management Corp. That was just prior to the start of Williamson’s one season at Duke.

The money was paid in late 2018, according to the affidavit, in exchange for a promise that Williamson would sign with the agency upon leaving Duke.

Williamson’s legal team responded quickly, saying that the evidence is “patently fraudulent,” referring to a photo of Williamson’s driver’s license and his signature, which they say are “obviously” and “clearly fraudulent.”

The response also charges that the head of Maximum Management, Slavko Duric, attempted a similar scheme with NBA star Luka Doncic, forging signatures on a contract that appeared to bind him to the firm.

Williamson’s lawyers attacked Ford, saying, “Your lack of diligence in this matter is highly concerning, as you have an obligation to conduct a reasonable inquiry into the accuracy of your filings,” and calling the affidavit “baseless.”