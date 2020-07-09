BlueDevilCountry
"Newly Discovered Evidence" in Lawsuit Contested by Zion Williamson's Lawyers

ShawnKrest

The back-and-forth lawsuit involving Zion Williamson and his former marketing agent took another turn on Thursday when the court was made aware of “newly discovered evidence” which again implicates Williamson and his family of accepting illegal benefits.

Williamson is attempting to sever ties with marketing agent Gina Ford of Prime Sports Marketing, claiming that the contract he signed with Ford is illegal and invalid under North Carolina law. Ford countered by countersuing for more than $200 million in Florida court. Ford’s attorneys then filed a request for admission implying that Williamson and his family had accepted illegal benefits before and while at Duke.

Williamson’s legal team got the Florida court to stay Ford’s case, sending it back to North Carolina, where it appeared Williamson would be victorious.

In the latest development, however, Ford has presented the court with a signed affidavit and contract showing that Williamson and his stepfather received $400,000 in October 2018 to grant exclusive marketing rights to Canada’s Maximum Management Corp. That was just prior to the start of Williamson’s one season at Duke.

The money was paid in late 2018, according to the affidavit, in exchange for a promise that Williamson would sign with the agency upon leaving Duke.

Williamson’s legal team responded quickly, saying that the evidence is “patently fraudulent,” referring to a photo of Williamson’s driver’s license and his signature, which they say are “obviously” and “clearly fraudulent.”

The response also charges that the head of Maximum Management, Slavko Duric, attempted a similar scheme with NBA star Luka Doncic, forging signatures on a contract that appeared to bind him to the firm.

Williamson’s lawyers attacked Ford, saying, “Your lack of diligence in this matter is highly concerning, as you have an obligation to conduct a reasonable inquiry into the accuracy of your filings,” and calling the affidavit “baseless.”

Three-Star Tackle Ryan Lange Picks Up Duke Offer

Three-star California tackle Ryan Lange has several offers from schools on the West Coast, including a group of Pac-12 rivals. Duke will attempt to lure him East, however, offering Lange earlier this week.

ShawnKrest

Uncertainty Clouds College Football Season

With many college teams back on campus, and Duke about to return, uncertainty has suddenly descended on the college football season. SI.com looked into the options and the decision deadline for how to handle football as the pandemic continues.

ShawnKrest

Kenny Blakeney: Tommy Amaker Helped Teach Me How to Recruit

Kenny Blakeney had the biggest recruiting upset in recent memory when Makur Maker chose Howard. Another former Duke player, Tommy Amaker, gets an assist, after showing Blakeney how to recruit with limited resources.

ShawnKrest

How Rare Is a Duke Recruiting Loss?

The numbers show that, once Duke identifies a target, the Blue Devils rarely miss. Since 2013, a prospect with a Duke offer is four times more likely to commit than one with an offer from Kansas and twice as likely as UNC and Michigan State offers.

ShawnKrest

Red Flag or Perfect Storm: What Max Christie's Rejection Means For Duke Recruiting?

Max Christie committed to Michigan State, giving Coach K a rare loss in the recruitment of a prospect he really wanted. Was it a fluke or is it a sign of the future for Duke?

ShawnKrest

Jonathan Kuminga Glad to See Coach K Speak Out For Social Justice

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski released a video supporting Black Lives Matter. While the subject may be controversial, top recruit Jonathan Kuminga was glad to see it. A witness to atrocities in the Congo, he now speaks out for justice and wants a coach who does the same.

ShawnKrest

Max Christie Chooses Michigan State Over Duke

One of Duke's top 2021 recruiting targets, five-star shooting guard Max Christie, left the Blue Devils scrambling after committing to Michigan State instead.

ShawnKrest

2022 Five-Star M.J. Rice Hearing From Duke, Rehabbing Knee

Five-star 2022 wing M.J. Rice is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in December. Now relocated from Durham, NC to Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, he's been hearing from top programs, including Duke. He talks rehab and recruiting in an exclusive blog for SI

ShawnKrest

2021 Running Back Montrell Johnson Chooses Arizona Over Duke

One of Duke's top remaining running back targets in the class of 2021 opted to head west when New Orleans ball carrier Montrell Johnson committed to Arizona.

ShawnKrest

Duke Loses Second Recruit of Day when DD Snyder Chooses Illinois

For the second time in three days, Duke suffered back-to-back losses on the recruiting trail. Safety DD Snyder received his first scholarship offer from Duke 13 months ago, but he chose Illinois on Monday afternoon.

ShawnKrest