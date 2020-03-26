BlueDevilCountry
No Banquet, But Duke Gives End-of-Year Awards

ShawnKrest

Duke’s annual basketball banquet was a casualty of the coronavirus cancellations. The team announced the end-of-season awards that are usually given out at the banquet.

Sophomore Tre Jones and freshman Vernon Carey Jr., were named co-winners of the 2020 Swett-Baylin Most Valuable Player Award.

Carey is the ninth freshmen to receive at least a share of team MVP honors under head coach Mike Krzyzewski, joining Johnny Dawkins (1983), Jabari Parker (2014), Jahlil Okafor (2015), Brandon Ingram (2016), Jayson Tatum (2017), Marvin Bagley III (2018) and RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson last season. A freshman has won or shared the trophy in seven consecutive seasons.

Carey also earning the awards for the highest rebounding average (8.8) and the team's best field goal percentage (.577).

Jones earned the Iron Duke Award, presented to the Blue Devil with the most minutes played (1,028) and the award for most assists (185). Jones also shared the Defensive Player of the Year award with junior guard Jordan Goldwire.

Goldwire also won the Pagliuca Family Coach's Award, given to the player that best exemplified the commitment and values of Duke Basketball.

Justin Robinson was the recipient of the Glenn E. "Ted" Mann Award, given to the reserve who most contributed to team morale throughout the season. Robinson and Jones, along with seniors Javin DeLaurier and Jack White, earned the Bill Krzyzewski Captains' Award, given to the team captains. White also won the Dr. Deryl Hart Award as the team's top scholar-athlete for the second straight year.

Freshman Wendell Moore Jr., earned the team's best free throw percentage award (.806).

Receiving the Gopal Varadhan Senior Manager Award were Ronald Dombroski, Neb Tibebu, Michael Scheinert and Jack Tauber. Grace Gutierrez was the recipient of the Harry Rainey Spirit Award, while Sam Lester was named the recipient of the Charles Hogan Memorial Band Award.

Seven Blue Devils Look to NFL Draft

Duke's Pro Day, scheduled for Tuesday, was cancelled, but seven Blue Devils still hope to catch the attention of an NFL team, though it may require the free agent route. Read more

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey Wins Wayman Tisdale Award

Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. was named the winner of the Wayman Tisdale Award, given by the USBWA to the top freshman. He's the fifth Blue Devil to win the award. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K to Healthcare Workers: How Can We Help?

Mike Krzyzewski posted a video to healthcare workers asking how he, the athletic department and the community could help support them, from signing autographs to mowing their lawn. Watch

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Laettner's First Buzzer Beater

If you watched the Duke-Kentucky replay on CBS over the weekend, you may have heard Christian Laettner refer to "the first one" in his postgame interview. On this date: The first one. Plus the Dillon Brooks incident and Kyrie's last game.

ShawnKrest

Report: Duke Reaches Out to Illinois Transfer Alan Griffin

Alan Griffin announced that he was leaving Illinois after two years. Duke immediately reached out to the guard and may have an advantage, since Griffin's younger brother A.J. is a 2021 Duke commit. Read more

ShawnKrest

Report: Duke Lands Transfer Patrick Tape

Duke reportedly added a forward who would be the second-biggest player on next year's roster, as Columbia graduate transfer Patrick Tape has told several outlets he's committed to the Blue Devils. Read more.

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Coach K Makes First Final Four

On March 23 past, Coach K made his first Final Four and started a lifelong relationship with David Robinson. Plus, JJ Redick's final game. Read more

ShawnKrest

Greg Paulus Wins Coaching Rookie of Year Award

Former Blue Devils point guard Greg Paulus was named the winner of the Joe B. Hall Award, given to the top first-year coach in college basketball. Read more

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey, Tre Jones Add Three More Honors

Vernon Carey and Tre Jones were named to two more All-America teams, by the basketball coaches and basketball writers, as well as a top-50 players list. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K to Duke Students: I Know It's Crazy Out There

Mike Krzyzewski posted a message to Duke students starting their online work, encouraging them as the coronavirus outbreak interrupted their semester. Watch

ShawnKrest