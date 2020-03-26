No Banquet, But Duke Gives End-of-Year Awards

Duke’s annual basketball banquet was a casualty of the coronavirus cancellations. The team announced the end-of-season awards that are usually given out at the banquet.

Sophomore Tre Jones and freshman Vernon Carey Jr., were named co-winners of the 2020 Swett-Baylin Most Valuable Player Award.



Carey is the ninth freshmen to receive at least a share of team MVP honors under head coach Mike Krzyzewski, joining Johnny Dawkins (1983), Jabari Parker (2014), Jahlil Okafor (2015), Brandon Ingram (2016), Jayson Tatum (2017), Marvin Bagley III (2018) and RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson last season. A freshman has won or shared the trophy in seven consecutive seasons.



Carey also earning the awards for the highest rebounding average (8.8) and the team's best field goal percentage (.577).

Jones earned the Iron Duke Award, presented to the Blue Devil with the most minutes played (1,028) and the award for most assists (185). Jones also shared the Defensive Player of the Year award with junior guard Jordan Goldwire.



Goldwire also won the Pagliuca Family Coach's Award, given to the player that best exemplified the commitment and values of Duke Basketball.

Justin Robinson was the recipient of the Glenn E. "Ted" Mann Award, given to the reserve who most contributed to team morale throughout the season. Robinson and Jones, along with seniors Javin DeLaurier and Jack White, earned the Bill Krzyzewski Captains' Award, given to the team captains. White also won the Dr. Deryl Hart Award as the team's top scholar-athlete for the second straight year.



Freshman Wendell Moore Jr., earned the team's best free throw percentage award (.806).



Receiving the Gopal Varadhan Senior Manager Award were Ronald Dombroski, Neb Tibebu, Michael Scheinert and Jack Tauber. Grace Gutierrez was the recipient of the Harry Rainey Spirit Award, while Sam Lester was named the recipient of the Charles Hogan Memorial Band Award.



