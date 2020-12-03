Paolo Banchero, AJ Griffin In Top 8 of SI99

Both early signees in Duke’s 2021 recruiting class were named to the SI99—the ranking of the country’s top basketball prospects from the high school senior class.

Sports Illustrated unveiled the group this week, naming and ranking the 99 players who are candidates for Sports Illustrated All-American honors.

"The prevailing theme in the inaugural SI99 hoops rankings is size and versatility," said SI All-American basketball recruiting director Jason Jordan. "The vast majority of the top-tier players are truly position-less, with a wide variety of skills that will translate immediately at the next level and, ultimately, in the NBA.

Paolo Banchero, a center from Seattle’s O’Dea High, is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the SI99.

SI’s evaluation of the 6-foot-10, 230-pound Duke signee says:

Frame: Lean and strong, Banchero will continue to add muscle at the next level and beyond.

Athleticism: At 6-foot-10, Banchero is one of the most versatile bigs in the country. A natural athlete who impacts the game on both ends of the floor, Banchero has a relentless motor and produces at a high level offensively and defensively.

Instincts: Banchero’s IQ on the court is one of his great assets. He has the innate ability to think a play three steps ahead and keep himself and his teammates in positions where their strengths are highlighted.

Polish: Banchero is dominant in the paint, keeping defenders off balance with the ability to knock down short jump shots and maneuver past slower bigs. He scores well with his back to the basket and has effective go-to moves to get better looks at high-percentage shots.

Bottom Line: Banchero is a winner. Last season he led O’Dea (Seattle) to a state title, led his team back to the state title game as a junior and was named Nike EYBL Underclassmen of the Year in summer 2019. Banchero’s versatility and motor will make him a high lottery pick when the time comes.

A.J. Griffin, a small forward from White Plains, NY’s Archbishop Stepinac, is No. 8 in the SI99.

SI’s evaluation of the 6-foot-7, 195-pound Duke signee says:

Frame: Lean, cut build with room to add more bulk at the next level.

Athleticism: Above average. Griffin’s speed and agility are next level. Possesses the ability to guard multiple positions and is productive going downhill as well as with the short pull-up jump shot. His length enables him to cover multiple areas, creating a defensive cushion for his teammates.

Instincts: Elite. Griffin plays the passing lanes like a veteran cornerback and uses his 7-foot wingspan to erase mistakes on both ends of the floor. In summer 2019, he led USA Basketball’s U16 team in steals with 3.4 a game. He’s adept at recognizing situations and matchups which allows him to gain the advantage over opposing players, especially in the halfcourt set.

Polish: Stays within the frame of what he can do and doesn’t typically venture out. Suffered a knee injury during his junior season that kept him sidelined for extended time but worked his way back to regular form.

Bottom Line: Griffin has the pedigree, as the son of 10-year NBA veteran Adrian Griffin. He excels bringing less flash and more fundamentals on the floor. He doesn’t need the ball every other trip down the floor to impact the outcome and that’s what makes him special. Griffin has instant-impact potential because of his ability to make an impact all over the floor. He should fit perfectly in Duke’s system and become a part of Mike Krzyzewski’s rotation for the entire season.