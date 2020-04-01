BlueDevilCountry
Duke Target Paolo Banchero an SI Third-Team All-American

ShawnKrest

Five-star power forward Paolo Banchero was named to Sports Illustrated’s All-American Boys Basketball on the Third Team.

The 6-foot-9, 235 pounder from Seattle’s O’Dea High is the No. 4 rated recruit in the Class of 2021, according to 247Sports. He’s the top-rated power forward.

Banchero is a top Duke target from next year’s recruiting class. He took a visit to Duke on Oct. 18. He’s also visited Kentucky, UNC, Tennessee and Gonzaga. Washington, Michigan, Memphis, Georgetown and Baylor are also on a long list of schools attempting to land him.

In SI's Jason Jordan’s unveiling of the SI All-American Boys Basketball Third Team, he said of Banchero:

Why He’s an SI All-American: Banchero followed up a state title run as a sophomore with summer dominance that earned him Nike Elite Youth Basketball League Underclassmen of the Year honors and an appearance in the state title game this high school season. Banchero averaged 23 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks a game for the Fighting Irish who finished 23-6.

What He Said: “I grew up reading Sports Illustrated so this means a lot. I’ve been putting in a lot of hard work my whole life and to see it pay off in this way is motivating and humbling.”

SI will unveil the Second Team on Thursday and the First Team and Player of the Year on Friday.

The inaugural SI All-American Boys Basketball Team features 15 of the top high school basketball players in the country, broken up into three teams, who have displayed exceptional dominance during the high school season. Each player has exhibited a level of play this season that will make them a household name at the next level and beyond.

