Paolo Banchero Named First-Team All-American by SI

Sports Illustrated named its 2020-21 SI All-American team, and a Duke signee was included on the first team.

Power forward Paolo Banchero, who signed with Duke in the November period, was named to the first team.

SI’s commentary on why Banchero earned the honor said, “The pandemic cancelled Banchero’s season, but his dominance with his travel teams proved that he’s taken his diverse skill set to the next level. At 6-foot-11, Banchero can play all five positions with an elite motor that enables him to outwork the opposition. He averaged 32.5 points, 11.6 rebounds, three assists 2.3 blocks a game while running with club teams this season. This is Banchero’s second appointment to the SI All-American team.”

Sports Illustrated All-American’s scouting report says, “In Banchero, the Blue Devils get one of the most versatile bigs in the 2021 class with a variety of skills on both ends of the floor. Banchero scores efficiently on all three levels, protects the rim with great timing as a shot blocker and plays with an intense motor. The bottom line is that he’s a nightmare of a matchup for the opposition at his size (6-foot-10, 235 pounds) and skill-set.”

The rest of the first team includes uncommitted center Chet Holmgren, uncommitted forward Michael Foster, Tennessee committed point guard Kennedy Chandler and uncommitted shooting guard Jaden Hardy.

Banchero committee to Duke last August, shortly after Chandler chose Tennessee over the Blue Devils. Banchero is joined by shooting guard Trevor Keels and small forward AJ Griffin in Duke’s class of 2021