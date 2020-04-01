Five-star small forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. was named to Sports Illustrated’s All-American Boys Basketball on the Third Team.

The 6-foot-8, 190 pounder from Sussex, Wisconsin’s Hamilton High is the No. 3 rated recruit in the Class of 2021, according to 247Sports. He’s the No. 2-rated small forward.

Duke offered Baldwin last July. He visited Duke for the game against Virginia Tech in February and participated in the “sit with us” tradition, leaving his seat behind the Duke bench to move to the student section for the last few minutes of the game.

Baldwin is also being recruited by UNC, Kansas, Kentucky, UW-Milwaukee and many other schools.

In SI's Jason Jordan’s unveiling of the SI All-American Boys Basketball Third Team, he said of Baldwin:

Why He’s an SI All-American: Baldwin followed up a dominant summer on the Nike EYBL by averaging 24.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists a game for the Chargers, who finished 22-3 this season. Baldwin lived up to the proverbial hype after averaging 17.4 points and 4.8 rebounds a game with Phenom U (Wis.), despite playing alongside multiple elite players.

What He Said: “It’s really crazy to think about all these things that are happening now. I just remember coming into the season thinking solely about winning basketball games, now that the season is over and I’ve been selected as an SI All-American I just see this as an added bonus to the season that I and my team had. It’s really special to be selected as an SI All-American.”

SI will unveil the Second Team on Thursday and the First Team and Player of the Year on Friday.

The inaugural SI All-American Boys Basketball Team features 15 of the top high school basketball players in the country, broken up into three teams, who have displayed exceptional dominance during the high school season. Each player has exhibited a level of play this season that will make them a household name at the next level and beyond.