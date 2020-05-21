BlueDevilCountry
Patrick Tape Discusses His Transfer to Duke

ShawnKrest

Big man Patrick Tape provided some offseason drama for Duke, as the Columbia graduate transfer took a winding path to the Duke roster.

The 6-foot-10, 220-pound power forward sat out last season and will have one year of eligibility, this year, for Duke. He committed shortly after getting an offer from Duke, on March 23. In early April, he reconsidered his options and decommitted from the Blue Devils. Two days later, he changed his mind again and recommitted to Duke.

Tape appeared on the YouTube show The Absolute Basketball Experience With Jamie Shaw earlier this month and discussed his roller-coaster recruitment.

“It was always my dream as a kid to play for Duke,” he said. “So when I got the call from Coach (Chris) Carrawell, I was super excited and happy about the opportunity. Then in speaking with Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski) and Coach Carrawell and the whole coaching staff as well, it was just nice, because they really made an effort to get to know me and to get to know my mom and family. They really made me feel comfortable about the decision and also with my role on the team, that I could be a pretty influential player on the team coming into a senior role with my experience."

Tape then began to worry that he’d pulled the trigger too fast.

“It was maybe a week or just over a week or so after Duke contacted me that I committed the first time,” he said. “I guess it happened so quickly, and I was a little scared that I was rushing into it. So I decided to decommit. Then, after some more time of speaking with my family and coaches and people who were important to me, I realized that Duke is the best situation for me.”

A former Duke player was able to help broker the reunion between Tape and the Blue Devils.

“I actually spoke to my coach from last year—(former Columbia) assistant coach Kenny Blakeney—he’s the coach at Howard now. I asked if it would be available to me to recommit to Duke. I guess he reached out to the coaching staff and asked them. We got connected and spoke about it. I told them what my inhibitions were, what I was worried about. They accepted it. They understood and welcomed me back into the group."

End of an Era: What's Next for Coach K

At age 73, coach Mike Krzyzewski knows he won't be on the Duke sideline forever, and his age means that it won't take many losses in games or recruiting for the whispers to start. But the question of "What's next?" may have a clearer answer than "When?"

ShawnKrest

Duke's Jon Scheyer: It's Hard to Envision Cameron Indoor Not Full

Duke assistant coach Jon Scheyer told Sports Illustrated that the team is staying flexible as the school and ACC decide the calendar for basketball's return. The idea of limiting fans in Cameron Indoor Stadium due to the pandemic is hard to imagine, however.

ShawnKrest

Jon Scheyer to SI: Coach K Has Gotten Really Good at Zoom

Duke assistant Jon Scheyer spoke to Sports Illustrated about the challenges of recruiting during a pandemic and gave a report on Coach K's skills with Zoom.

ShawnKrest

Duke assistant Jon Scheyer: Recruiting Has Changed Dramatically

Duke assistant head coach Jon Scheyer appeared on sports radio in North Carolina to discuss how the pandemic has impacted recruiting in college basketball.

ShawnKrest

Jeremy Roach Likes How Coach K Takes Care of His Players

Five-star point guard Jeremy Roach is staying in shape at home while he waits for the chance to start his Duke career. He talked with Nolan Smith about why he chose to play for the Brotherhood.

ShawnKrest

Report: Duke DT Tahj Rice to Transfer

Defensive tackle Tahj Rice arrived at Duke in 2018 as a four-star recruit, but he found himself struggling to crack the rotation on the line and has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

ShawnKrest

Scouting Report: 2021 Quarterback Riley Leonard

New quarterback commitment Riley Leonard offers plenty of options for Duke coach David Cutcliffe to design offensive plays. A threat running the ball out of RPOs or scrambles, he also has a whip-quick delivery, arm strength and accuracy.

ShawnKrest

Duke Makes Top 12 Cut For 2021 WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

Three-star 2021 wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce of Dillon, SC released his top 15 in mid-April. A month later, he's cut it to 12. Duke is one of the teams that made the cut for the playmaking former quarterback.

ShawnKrest

Duke Gets Commitment From QB Riley Leonard

Three weeks ago, quarterback Riley Leonard wasn't sure if he was going to play basketball or football in college. Several Power Five offers later, his mind is made up and he's headed to Duke.

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice: "Who Better to Work With Than Coach Cutcliffe?"

Duke graduate transfer quarterback Chase Brice said that coming to Duke was "a business decision to develop my skills." He also discussed life as a Clemson backup while appearing on a webinar on quarterbacking.

Pat Ragazzo