Pitt at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

Fresh off a week off, No. 9 Duke hosts Pitt at Cameron Indoor on Tuesday. 

The Panthers are playing their second road game in five days, after losing to Syracuse on Saturday. The Panthers, 13-7, 4-5, have lost three of four on the road in the ACC.

This trip has more significance than most for the Panthers. Head coach Jeff Capel returns to Cameron, his home court for his four year Duke career. He also served as an assistant to Coach K for much of the last decade, playing a key role in much of the one-and-done recruiting that formed the cord of Duke’s recent teams. Capel also served as interim coach on several occasions and was widely considered to be the coach in waiting, when Coach K chose to retire. Instead, he left prior to last season and has done a quick rebuild of a Pitt team that had bottomed out under Kevin Stallings.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said injured freshman Wendell Moore Jr wouldn’t play tonight, but he took a major step in his recovery for the broken hand he suffered on Jan. 4. Moore participated in pregame warmups and did not have the large brace on his hand that he’s been sporting in recent weeks. 

Pregame meeting between the officials & captains, as we move closer to tip 

Duke comes out in warmups paying tribute to Kobe Bryant 

As does Pitt

24.8 on the clock for a moment of silence 

Nice round of applause for Capel in the intros. 

Dukes starters: Vernon Carey, Cassius Stanley, Matthew Hurt, Tre Jones, Jordan Goldwire 

We have a very late under 16 timeout, at 13:39. Duke up 9-7 but Pitt is on a 5-0 run

Vernon Carey with seven of Duke’s nine, including a three and a driving layup, as he continued to add face-up moves to his game 

Pitt extends the run to 10-0, taking a 12-9 lead. Sloppy play from Duke since the early lead. 

Vernon Carey gets a basket and will try to convert the and one after the under 12. Duke down 12-11

Duke on a run to take a 20-16 lead. Coach Capel came out onto the court & got feed up. Duke will be shooting free throws after the break. 

After Carey scored 11 of Duke’s first 13, teammates are starting to get involved. 

Javin DeLaurier knocked two Pitt players down on the last possession, but Cassius Stanley picked up the offensive foul. 22-18 Duke at the under 8.  

