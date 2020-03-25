Report: Duke Lands Transfer Patrick Tape

Graduate transfer Patrick Tape has reportedly committed to Duke. The 6-foot-10, 232 pounder has told multiple outlets that he's decided to play his final year of eligibility with the Blue Devils.

The Columbia graduate is originally from Charlotte. He played three seasons for Columbia before sitting out this past year. In his most recent year, 2018-19, Tape averaged 11.3 ppg, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks, hitting two thirds of his shots from the field

Tape (pronounced Tah-pay) is one of three Ivy League grad transfers Duke has reached out to and the one that best fits the Blue Devils roster. Harvard's Seth Towns and Yale's Jordan Bruner both play wing, where Duke has several returning players and incoming freshmen. Towns committed to Ohio State earlier this week.

Tape will be one of Duke's few options in the post, along with incoming seven-foot freshman Mark Williams and 6-foot-8 freshman power forward Henry Coleman. Matt Hurt, assuming he doesn't transfer, would be the biggest returning Blue Devil, at 6-foot-7.

Tape struggled with foul trouble early in his career, particularly against power conference competition.

As a freshman, he had six points on 3-of-3 shooting against Miami but picked up four fouls in nine minutes.

Against Villanova his sophomore year, he scored two points on 1-of-1 shooting with three fouls in 16 minutes. He logged 24 minutes against Penn State hitting all three shots for eight points and committing four fouls. He scored six on 2-of-4 shooting with three fouls in 21 minutes against UConn. He fouled out in eight minutes with no points and a miss in his only shot attempt against Boston College.

He took a step forward in his junior year, averaging 16.7 points and 26 minutes with 3.7 fouls against B.C., Rutgers and Northwestern.