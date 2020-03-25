BlueDevilCountry

Report: Duke Reaches Out to Illinois Transfer Alan Griffin

Illinois guard Alan Griffin announced that he was planning to transfer.

As a sophomore this past season, he was a regular coming off the bench, averaging 8.9 ppg and leading the team with a .416 shooting percentage from three.

Griffin tweeted a statement, saying, “Illini nation, I first want to start off by saying thank you and welcoming me with open arms and supporting me through the years. I also want to thank the university, my teammates, the coaching staff, and all of the staff. After careful thought and consideration; I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal. I wish all of the upcoming and current players and the coaching staff best of luck next season. Please respect my decision.”

The 6-foot-5, 194-pounder will likely have to sit out a year, unless the NCAA grants him a waiver making him immediately eligible. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

According to reports, Duke has already reached out to Griffin, joining a long list of teams that includes Pitt, Maryland, Marquette, Georgia and Dayton, among others.

Griffin is the son of former NBA player and current Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin. He’s also the older brother of A.J. Griffin, a five-star small forward in the class of 2021 who has already committed to Duke.

The younger Griffin brother committed to Duke last November, choosing the Blue Devils over Kentucky, Villanova and several other power conference schools.

Obviously, A.J.’s commitment could help to sway Alan to join the Blue Devils as well. If he has to sit out the coming season due to NCAA rules, he would become eligible at the same time his brother arrives at Duke.

