Responding to a Loss: How Coach K Brought Duke Back, Part One

ShawnKrest

Duke traveled to Raleigh last Wednesday and was soundly defeated by NC State. The Blue Devils lost 88-66 in a game where players and coaches agreed Duke wasn't ready to play.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski said after the game, "We were not competitive tonight," and "Our team obviously felt tonight they didn’t need a win."

Coach K and the staff had two days to figure out how to respond to the loss and get Duke ready to play its next game, against a Virginia Tech team that led the Blue Devils by double digits in their December matchup.

“We were angry,” Krzyzewski said. “I was angry at them. But in order to change, you have to be angry at yourself.”

Krzyzewski needed to show the team what went wrong, in order to get them angry at themselves. "These kids need to see," he said. "If you just tell them, they never have the depth that their visual will give them, along with what you say."

So Krzyzewski showed them tape.

"The game's not over until you get feedback," he said. "After State, we got in late and had a short meeting. Then we came back the next day and we had feedback. I showed a lot. I showed tape, but what I did is: each of my assistants took different aspects of it. So they heard it from different voices. But they have to see."

It wasn't just clips of turnovers, defensive lapses and ill-advised shots. No one was safe from scrutiny.

"We showed bench shots," Krzyzewski said. "Where they were comatose. You know, they were. But if you told them that, not that they wouldn’t believe you, but they wouldn’t believe you to the depth. It's not a matter of busting their chops. It’s a matter of being honest with them."

bench1
Duke's bench, looking lifeless in the background against NC State
bench2
Tre Jones dribbles in front of a Duke bench that Coach K called "comatose"

Message received.

"They took responsibility right away," Krzyzewski said.

Now, the team needed to do something at practice to change things.

In part 2, we look at the two days of practice leading up to Virginia Tech.

Responding to a Loss: How Coach K Brought Duke Back, Part Two

In part two of the breakdown of Duke's response to the NC State loss, Coach K takes us onto the practice floor. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on the Progress of Matthew Hurt and Vernon Carey Jr.

Duke freshmen Vernon Carey Jr. and Matthew Hurt have both made significant progress this season. Playing Virginia Tech for a second time helped highlight some of the strides they've made, as Coach K discussed. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K Wins Thousandth Game as a Ranked Team at Duke

The win over Virginia Tech was Mike Krzyzewski's thousandth victory as a ranked team with the Blue Devils. Coach K discusses the impact of that milestone. Watch

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley: When Coach Gives You the Talk, You Turn It Around

Duke got feedback from the coaches following the NC State loss, and the Blue Devils responded with a complete turnaround in the following game. Cassius Stanley discusses the team's response.

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: "We Realized Last Game Was Our Worst Game of the Year"

Duke point guard Tre Jones was happy with the way the Blue Devils responded after their worst game of the year, blowing out Virginia Tech three days after getting beaten in Raleigh. Watch

ShawnKrest

Virginia Tech Coach Mike Young: "They Blitzed Us Early and Often"

Duke blew out Virginia Tech on Saturday night. Coach Mike Young said the Blue Devils were better, but he isn't sure Duke is a great shooting team. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Virginia Tech Rematch Update

Duke blew out Virginia Tech on Saturday, and several Blue Devils moved up career lists. Tre Jones caught Grayson Allen on one list, and Cassius Stanley passed Marvin Bagley III on another. Get the full report here.

ShawnKrest

Duke Bounces Back With Blowout of Virginia Tech

Duke bounced back from Wednesday's loss to NC State in a big way, leading Virginia Tech wire to wire in a lopsided win to clinch the Blue Devils a double bye in the ACC Tournament. Read more

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33

Virginia Tech at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Virginia Tech heads to Duke looking to give the Blue Devils their second straight loss. Duke is coming off a blowout at the hands of NC State and is looking to clinch a double-bye in the upcoming ACC Tournament. We'll have updates and analysis all evening long from courtside.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Vernon Carey: They Just Punched Us in the Mouth

Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. wasn't happy with the team's effort in the loss at NC State saying that the Wolfpack hit the Blue Devils in the mouth. Watch

ShawnKrest