Roy Williams on His Relationship With Coach K

Cameron Indoor Stadium is a tough place to play, but UNC coach Roy Williams likes his annual trip there.

“It’s a wonderful atmosphere,” he said. “It’s what I love about college basketball. I think it’s the best rivalry that there is in college athletics. I’m flattered to be involved in it. Just the pageantry of the game. I just don’t love the way it ends sometimes. I don’t love the way we play sometimes. But sometimes, I’ve loved it as much as you can possibly imagine.”

Williams also talked about his relationship with Mike Krzyzewski after being asked how often they usually talk.

“Before the game, I say good luck,” he said. “After the game, I say congratulations. Then I do it again the second time. We talk at conference meetings. If there’s an issue in college basketball, he and I talk about it a lot, because we have that much respect for each other. He called me a couple months ago about something else related to college basketball. If there’s a big issue or something we’re concerned about, we talk about it. Because it is complete and total respect. Complete.”

As far as a close friendship, though, there isn’t much time for the two hall of famers to hang out.

“I’ve said this before, guys,” he said. “We don’t get together, put our hands together and sing Kumbaya, God almighty. It’s working your butt off for your school, with your team, with your program. He doesn’t play golf. So I don’t get to see him like I do Tubby Smith or Lon Kruge. If we’re together on a Nike trip—I haven’t been on the last several, and he hasn’t either—when I go, (the coaches) play poker at night. He doesn’t play. I play. But I don’t think you have to do those kind of things. If it relates to basketball, I have total confidence in his look on things, and if I’m confused, I’ll call him. I think it’s probably the other way around. But in the offseason, guys, I’m either working, I’m with my family or I’m teeing it up. I’m not inviting him to my birthday party. He’s not inviting me to anything going on with his family. We see each other on the road. We always talk, but I think it’s a healthy relationship.”

Roy Williams on Duke Rematch: "They Know What Happened"

Roy Williams doesn't do any special prep for the Duke game, because his players hear about it from everyone else. He also doesn't plan to harp on UNC's last-second loss in the first meeting. Watch

Cassius Stanley on Dunk: I Thought I Jumped Too High

Cassius Stanley led Duke in scoring on Monday, including a pair of impressive dunks, one of them a one-handed one that helped ignite a Duke rally. Stanley was worried that he jumped too high to hit the rim. Watch

Coach K: Players Are Beating Themselves Up Over Mistakes

Duke struggled at the start of its last game, which coach Mike Krzyzewski blamed more on psychology than anything else. He said players are taking mistakes to heart, and he worries about the team being hesitant. Watch

Coach K on Justin Robinson: "What a Good Story of Persistence.”

Duke's Justin Robinson is a former walk-on who has not seen much playing time in games. But as his senior year winds down, he's earned an expanded role. Coach K said Robinson runs the scout team and spoke to the Blue Devils before the last game. Watch

Luca Diamont Recovering From Elbow Procedure, Not Cleared to Throw

David Cutcliffe gave an update on Duke's quarterback competition, including the bad news that true freshman Luca Diamont is not part of the early battle. Diamont is recovering from an elbow procedure and not cleared to throw yet. Read more

Justin Robinson: You Warm Up Differently When You Know You're Playing

It was a long time coming, but senior Justin Robinson is finally getting playing time. The captain discusses his new role, playing in front of the crowd and his parents' reaction. Watch

David Cutcliffe on Running Back Injury, Quarterback Battle

Running back Jaylen Coleman suffered an Achilles injury on the first day of Duke's spring practice. David Cutcliffe updates the running back situation as well as the quarterback battle. Watch

Tre Jones Named Finalist for Cousy Award

Sophomore Tre Jones was named one of the five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, given to the best point guard in college. Here's a look at how the finalists measure up. Read more

Coach K: People Overreacted to Duke Losses

Coach K pointed out Duke had several one-possession wins earlier in the season that could easily have been losses. So when two of those close games didn't turn out in Duke's favor in recent days, people overreacted. Watch

Duke Scoring List: NC State at Duke Update

Duke earned a win over NC State on Monday, and players moved past several big names on the career lists. Austin Rivers and Marques Bolden both got caught on the points list. Get the full report here

