Roy Williams on His Relationship With Coach K

Cameron Indoor Stadium is a tough place to play, but UNC coach Roy Williams likes his annual trip there.

“It’s a wonderful atmosphere,” he said. “It’s what I love about college basketball. I think it’s the best rivalry that there is in college athletics. I’m flattered to be involved in it. Just the pageantry of the game. I just don’t love the way it ends sometimes. I don’t love the way we play sometimes. But sometimes, I’ve loved it as much as you can possibly imagine.”

Williams also talked about his relationship with Mike Krzyzewski after being asked how often they usually talk.

“Before the game, I say good luck,” he said. “After the game, I say congratulations. Then I do it again the second time. We talk at conference meetings. If there’s an issue in college basketball, he and I talk about it a lot, because we have that much respect for each other. He called me a couple months ago about something else related to college basketball. If there’s a big issue or something we’re concerned about, we talk about it. Because it is complete and total respect. Complete.”

As far as a close friendship, though, there isn’t much time for the two hall of famers to hang out.

“I’ve said this before, guys,” he said. “We don’t get together, put our hands together and sing Kumbaya, God almighty. It’s working your butt off for your school, with your team, with your program. He doesn’t play golf. So I don’t get to see him like I do Tubby Smith or Lon Kruge. If we’re together on a Nike trip—I haven’t been on the last several, and he hasn’t either—when I go, (the coaches) play poker at night. He doesn’t play. I play. But I don’t think you have to do those kind of things. If it relates to basketball, I have total confidence in his look on things, and if I’m confused, I’ll call him. I think it’s probably the other way around. But in the offseason, guys, I’m either working, I’m with my family or I’m teeing it up. I’m not inviting him to my birthday party. He’s not inviting me to anything going on with his family. We see each other on the road. We always talk, but I think it’s a healthy relationship.”