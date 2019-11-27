Duke
Duke Scoring List: Stephen F. Austin

Stephen F. Austin’s Cameron Johnson scored 16 points, which ties UNC’s Cameron Johnson and Duke’s Cam Reddish for the seventh most points scored in Cameron by someone named Cameron. He also moved into a tie with Clemson’s Tom Cameron for fifth on the Camerons in Cameron career scoring list, behind Reddish, Duke’s Cameron Hall, UNC’s Johnson, and NC State’s Cameron Bannerman.

Wendell Moore (9 points, 60 career) moved up six spots to 294, passing Henry Hyde, Ray Brown, Andre Buckner, Bruce Bell and Jeff Burdette and tying Stuart McKaig.

Matthew Hurt (15 points, 67 career) moved up nine spots to 290 passing Hyde, Brown, Buckner, Bell, Burdett, McKaig, Jay Bryan and Bob Duff and tying Doug Ausbon.

Jordan Goldwire (2 points, 74 career) moved up three spots to 280, passing Bill Stark and tying Wes Skibstead and Antonio Vrankovic. He also passed Jay Bilas on the assists list.

Cassius Stanley (15 points, 99 career) moved up five to 266, passing Bill Jackman, John Engberg, Tom Connelly, Ray Kuhlmeier and Stoop Minor.

Vernon Carey (20 points, 130 career) moved up 13 spots to 248 passing Gene Bledsoe, Cameron Hall, Tim Teer, Jim Liccardo, Buck Cheek, Dick Latimer and Weldon Williams.

Tre Jones (17 points, 444 career) moved up four spots to 144th, breaking a tie with Marshall Plumlee and passing Bob Lakata, Chuck Holley, Dick Gordon and Tyler Thornton. He also moved up four spots to 33 on the assists list, passing Dick Groat, Kenny Dennard, Sean Dockery and Shane Battier.

Jack White didn’t move on the scoring list, but he did pass Luol Deng on the rebounding list. Javin DeLaurier didn’t score, but he jumped Marv Decker for 83 place on the rebounding list.

Basketball

Coach K: "It's Not Okay to Play Like That. Not Acceptable"

Coach Mike Krzyzewski was upset with Duke's free throw shooting, and the fact that they had so many free throws instead of finishing plays. He was very blunt about his message to the team afterward. Watch

What's Next For Duke: "Gotta Get Tough. Gotta Get Tough Quick"

Duke suffered a shocking loss to Stephen F. Austin. What's next? Coach K put it bluntly: "Gotta get tough. Gotta get tough quick." Watch.

Coach K Rips Duke's Effort: "They Thought They Were Going to Win"

Coach Mike Krzyzewski pulled no punches after Duke's upset loss, saying that no matter what he told the team during timeout, "They thought they were going to win." Watch his comments

Key Play Breakdown: SFA's Final Shot Beats Duke

There were plenty of reasons why Duke was upset by Stephen F. Austin--shaky defense in the paint, turnovers, lack of effort and discipline. All of them came into play in the final few seconds of the game, resulting in a SFA highlight. Read more

Anatomy of an Upset: How Duke Lost

Duke was upset by a Quadrant IV team at home. How does that happen? A perfect storm of great play by the underdog and the Blue Devils leaving the door open. Read more

Duke Suffers Upset of the Season

The No. 1 Blue Devils lost to the No. 264 Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, ending a 150-game, 19 year non-conference winning streak at Cameron Indoor Stadium. "We stunk," Coach Mike Krzyzewski said. Read more.

Duke vs. Stephen F Austin: Gameday Open Thread

Duke faces its lowest-rated opponent of the non-conference season when Stephen F Austin, No. 264 in KenPom, visits Cameron Indoor. We'll be here with analysis and updates all game long.

Six Underclassmen Blue Devils Joining Seniors, Ending Careers

Fifteen seniors will be honored before their final game at Duke on Saturday. So will six juniors and sophomores who will be getting their degrees and moving on from the Blue Devils football team. Read more.

Quentin Harris: Saturday Is "Potentially the End of My Football Career"

Duke quarterback Quentin Harris is a fifth-year senior and realizes that Saturday's Senior Day game against Miami could be the end of his career. Watch his comments on his time at Duke

"I Think We Did Things Well Offensively. We Moved the Ball."

Duke had its sixth game with fewer than 300 yards of offense, twice as many as last season in two fewer games. Quentin Harris thought the team did a lot of things well on offense, however. Watch