Scouting Report: Breaking Down Duke Target Paolo Banchero

If Cassius Stanley were three inches taller, he might be Paolo Banchero.

The 6-foot-9, 235-pound, five-star power forward is at his best when on the move. His highlight film is packed with drives against big defenders that either end with him scoring at the rim, often through serious contact, or with him pulling up and falling away while the hapless opponent flies out of frame.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski loves to have a stretch four in his offense, so it’s no surprise that Duke has been going after Banchero hard. One of the first plays in his highlight reel shows him start on the perimeter, drive, dribble behind his back, jab step and then pull up. He’s got a quick first step and supplements it with a nice fake before dribbling in the opposite direction.

His plays on the baseline are the high points of his highlights. He head fakes and ducks under a pair of defenders to drive and dunk with one dribble. He also has an up and under move that uses the rim as a screener that he uses on a couple plays, and he knocks down a few long baseline jumpers to keep defenders honest.

Banchero is accurate with the mid-range Js and can also knock down the three, which will draw out defenders, making him even more dangerous with his driving ability. He is also a flashy but accurate passer who can make defenses pay dearly for double and triple teaming him with interior passes. He can also send the ball down court to help trigger a fast break or reward a back-door cutter.

Banchero is an intelligent player with a developed set of moves. He can play physical or pretty and will have a value to his team that goes well beyond his scoring average.