Scouting Report: 4-Star QB Christian Veilleux

Christian Veilleux has Duke in his top four teams. The four-star pocket passer is the No. 291 prospect in the class of 2021, according to 247Sports. He’s the No. 15 Pro-Style quarterback.

The 6-foot-3.5, 201-pounder is considering the Blue Devils, Penn State, Clemson and Tennessee.

Veilleux had 17 touchdowns and 1,699 yards for Canisius High in the Buffalo, NY in 2018. He transferred to Potomac, Maryland’s The Bullis School in 2019 and threw for 2006 yards with 29 touchdowns.

It’s very clear why Duke’s David Cutcliffe and close to two dozen other top programs have taken an interest in Veilleux. His physical gifts are obvious from the first play on his highlight reel.

Veilleux, who rushed for more than 250 yards and scored four touchdowns by rushing in 2018, eludes two tacklers in the backfield and rolls out. Approaching the sideline on a full run, Veilleux releases the ball while crossing his own 12-yard line. He hit his wide-open receiver at the opposing team’s 37, for a distance of 51 yards in the air.

Veilleux had the luxury of some top-level wide receivers at the Bullis School, including four-star David Vincent-Okoli, a West Virginia signee. That makes it tough to gauge how well he can fit the ball through tight windows, because Vincent-Okoli always seems to be several yards behind the safety in the highlight film. Still, Veilleux is able to hit him in stride for long gains, including play after play where the ball goes at least 40 yards in the air.

Veilleux’s mobility is also impressive. On a read-option play, he keeps the ball and runs around end, showing impressive acceleration and a willingness to lower his shoulder for extra yards after contact. On a touchdown run, he again shows no fear of contact, attempting to leap over a defender and getting knocked into a John Elway-type helicopter spin.

Veilleux's combination of mobility, arm strength and deep accuracy will give college coaches plenty of assets to work with once he takes over an offense. Duke's David Cutcliffe hopes that it will be his.

Basketball

Patrick Tape Re-Commits to Duke

Rewind the Tape. Duke filled a hole in the post for next season's team with the guy who created it -- Columbia grad transfer Patrick Tape, who decommitted three days ago. Read more

Duke Makes Final Four for QB Christian Veilleux

Duke has some elite company after the Blue Devils made the final four for four-star quarterback Christian Veilleux. Duke will compete with Penn State, Tennessee and Clemson. Read more

Duke Post Indicates Wendell Moore Return

Wendell Moore Jr. was expected to return for a second year at Duke, and a post by the program's social media team seems to confirm that. Read more

Former Duke Target Alan Griffin Transfers to Syracuse

Duke didn't land Illinois transfer Alan Griffin, but the Blue Devils will see him again, as he wound up with ACC rival Syracuse. The Orange may land another transfer well-known to Duke, as well. Read more

Talented Duke Teams Countdown Reaches a National Champ

The countdown of the most-talented Duke teams ever reaches it first two Final Four teams, as well a national champion as we approach the 10,000 NBA point barrier. Read more

Three Duke Games on Pat Forde's List of Final Four Classics

We won't crown a new champ this year, so why not look back at the best games in men's Final Four history? Pat Forde picks out the best men's Final Four games in history and Duke makes three appearances.

No College Football? Former Power 5 Pres. Says It's Likely

While Duke's David Cutcliffe and Clemson's Dabo Swinney preparing for a season, former K-State president Jon Wefald said he doesn't expect a season unless there's a COVID-19 vaccine by July. Read more

Duke's David Cutcliffe on Mark Gilbert's Return

David Cutcliffe thinks this year's Duke team might have the best defense since he's been the Blue Devils' coach. He also breaks down the quarterback competition. Watch

David Cutcliffe: "Kind of Like Being in a Game Right Now"

The pandemic wiped out spring practice, but Duke's David Cutcliffe is coping with it and thriving in the uncertainty. "It’s kind of like being in a game right now, having to make decisions and go like crazy to make it be the right decision. I like the intensity."

Duke May Be Adding Walk-On Cason Pierce

Greensboro Day forward Cason Pierce announced that he would be joining Duke as a preferred walk-on, although he later deleted the tweet. Read more

