Scouting Report: 4-Star QB Christian Veilleux

Christian Veilleux has Duke in his top four teams. The four-star pocket passer is the No. 291 prospect in the class of 2021, according to 247Sports. He’s the No. 15 Pro-Style quarterback.

The 6-foot-3.5, 201-pounder is considering the Blue Devils, Penn State, Clemson and Tennessee.

Veilleux had 17 touchdowns and 1,699 yards for Canisius High in the Buffalo, NY in 2018. He transferred to Potomac, Maryland’s The Bullis School in 2019 and threw for 2006 yards with 29 touchdowns.

It’s very clear why Duke’s David Cutcliffe and close to two dozen other top programs have taken an interest in Veilleux. His physical gifts are obvious from the first play on his highlight reel.

Veilleux, who rushed for more than 250 yards and scored four touchdowns by rushing in 2018, eludes two tacklers in the backfield and rolls out. Approaching the sideline on a full run, Veilleux releases the ball while crossing his own 12-yard line. He hit his wide-open receiver at the opposing team’s 37, for a distance of 51 yards in the air.

Veilleux had the luxury of some top-level wide receivers at the Bullis School, including four-star David Vincent-Okoli, a West Virginia signee. That makes it tough to gauge how well he can fit the ball through tight windows, because Vincent-Okoli always seems to be several yards behind the safety in the highlight film. Still, Veilleux is able to hit him in stride for long gains, including play after play where the ball goes at least 40 yards in the air.

Veilleux’s mobility is also impressive. On a read-option play, he keeps the ball and runs around end, showing impressive acceleration and a willingness to lower his shoulder for extra yards after contact. On a touchdown run, he again shows no fear of contact, attempting to leap over a defender and getting knocked into a John Elway-type helicopter spin.

Veilleux's combination of mobility, arm strength and deep accuracy will give college coaches plenty of assets to work with once he takes over an offense. Duke's David Cutcliffe hopes that it will be his.